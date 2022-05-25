Bossip Video

Steve Kerr, LeBron James, Chris Evans, and more celebrities react to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary School.

Yesterday, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 21 people. Of the 21 people who lost their lives, 19 were young children, and the other two were teachers who died fighting to protect those babies.

Unfortunately, this isn’t new. Mass shootings have almost become a normal part of life in the United States, but every time it happens, it still gives the same, uneasy feeling in our stomachs. Just last week, a gunman killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York while live-streaming his rampage on twitch.

Gun laws have always been a topic in America, year after year, as the United States continues to be the country with more mass shootings than days in the year. After every mass shooting, everyone emotionally talks about gun control, yet nothing changes. Even without change, it’s still important to speak up on these issues and never let them become a normal thing or treat it as a way of life in the states. Several celebrities took to social media to speak out about the senseless shooting hoping that this time, things will change.

When will senseless gun violence ever end?

Steve Kerr once again spoke out during a press conference with anger and frustration we all should share.