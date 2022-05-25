Khloe Kardashian Denies Plastic Surgery Beyond Nose Job

Some fans have a “nose” for change…

However, at least one famous face is claiming the trolls are wrong in her case.

Khloe Kardashian Offended By Trolls Claiming She Had Face Transplants

The Kardashian’s middle sister, Khloe Kardashian is tired of internet trolls saying she’s had extensive plastic surgery on her face, especially a whopping 12 face transplants. The starlet sat down with Amanda Hirsch for some girl talk on Amanda’s Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast where she stated “it did use to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants.” More confused than upset she added “I’m like, Oh my God, I have? I was like ‘That’s crazy.’ It didn’t bother me. It offended me. I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that,” the Good American denim mogul went on.

Khloé’s look has changed considerably over the years. The first photo in this article includes a side-by-side of Khloe from 2013, back when the reality star was a brunette, next to a shot of her at the 2022 Met Gala. The photo above captures her about two years later, in 2015. Khloé had begun to favor sporting blonde hair and had begun her “revenge body” transformation after filing for divorce from Lamar Odom. Some changes definitely happen naturally with weight loss, but others require going under the knife.

Khloe Opens Up About New Nose

“My whole life I would say — I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever,” Kardashian told Robin Roberts in a sit down with the family in April of this year. “But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it.”

She went on to say that she’d gotten the procedure just a few weeks before she and Tristan Thompson’s daughter turned 3 years old. When a fan tweeted that they had a terrible experience with their nose job Khloe responded with a tweet bragging about her easy, breezy, rhinoplasty recovery and said she wishes she had done it sooner.

Khloe Admits to Fillers and Bad Botox

Tristan Thompson’s baby mother #2 has been transparent about keeping up with injections and fillers. During the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ reunion, Khloe told Andy Cohen that she “responded horribly to botox” in the past.

Medical research studies say that bad reactions to botox happen to 1 in 6 users with light complications like bruising, headache, and nausea to more serious complications such as “frozen” features, dizziness, pain, and heart attacks.

Khloé didn’t go into detail about the types of complications, but in 2016 said on her talk show ‘Kocktails With Khloe,’ “It did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there – I went to have it all dissolved like three times,” regarding the fillers she received just before Lamar Odom’s overdose in October of 2015.

Khloé Responds To Being Treated More Brutally Than Her Sisters

Since the beginning of the Kardashian takeover, Khloe has experienced much more negative criticism and scrutiny over her more traditional looks and larger frame than her sisters. Khloe has repeatedly, vehemently denied having any other plastic surgery outside of her one admitted nose job, but says she just wants to understand why social media trolls seem to think 12 face transplants is a plausible idea for the 37-year-old.

Only 48 face transplants have been reportedly performed since 2020 and are reserved for extreme facial deformities and disfiguration (in cases like burning, etc). Although 12 of them being done on the reality TV star doesn’t seem probable, True Thompson’s mother says that it “sounds amazing later in life, but now, I’m good.” Khloe seems to be completely bewildered by the concerns over her and the changes in her looks. Khloe has clearly been working on her Revenge Body but revenge face transplants are off of the table for now and she wants her haters to stop the nonsense.

Now that Khloé has addressed the trolls, is it time to leave her alone about her changing face?