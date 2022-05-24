Swirly Celeb Couples Who Proudly Celebrate Having AAPI Roots

In addition to being Mental Health month, May is Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and as such, it’s the perfect opportunity to highlight celebs and their AAPI backgrounds. Additionally, since we’re always here for a good love story, so it’s our pleasure to shine a light on these swirly celeb couples who celebrate their AAPI roots.

From Jeannie and Jeezy, to KKW brands CMO Tracy Romulus and her husband Ray, these celebs celebrate their love while honoring their heritage.

Check out some heart-eyes and headlines inciting Black and Asian interracial couples.

Tracy And Ray Romulus

If you have been “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” you’ve probably been introduced to the Romulus name.

Tracy Romulus is the Chief Marketing Officer for Kim Kardashian West brands including Skims, KKW Beauty, and KKW Fragrance. Tracy, 43, is an Indonesian American whose mother fled Vietnam as a refugee. She currently serves as the most powerful influence on KKW brands’ marketing strategies.

Since 2014, Tracy Romulus, born Tracy Nguyen, has been married to Grammy award-winning music producer Ray Romulus, and the couple parent three adorable Blasian children together – Ryan, Remi, and Raf. The PR maven spent her early adult years in fashion sales, working at Vivenne Westwood in SoHo. After being presented an opportunity to break into PR at 20 years old, Tracy instantly became a force to be reckoned with in fashion and publicity. In an interview with PEOPLE, Tracy talked about being a businesswoman, raising biracial children, and her hopes of supporting the future of the AAPI community.

When speaking about what she would like to see from others outside of the community when it comes to supporting the AAPI community, Romulus stated;

“I would love to see more mainstream media coverage on the issues that affect us. It’s important that our stories are told and reach as many people as possible. The best thing anyone can do as an ally is take the time to ask questions and listen to what their friend, colleague or loved one has gone through. Support them.”

I’m happy that there is a real conversation happening now about Asian racism but also skeptical that anything is really going to change. Maybe I’m just so numb and jaded by it. (A thread) — Tracy Romulus (@tracyromulus) March 17, 2021

As a mom of three biracial children, when it comes to discussing social justice issues pertaining to the Asian and Black communities, Tracy shared to PEOPLE;

“Social and racial justice, along with the political climate, are topics I’ve discussed at length with my husband, mother and friends. We have shared our stories and experiences with racism with each other, which has become somewhat therapeutic. “I believe both communities over the course of history have caused a lot of hurt and pain onto each other because hurt people hurt people. But right now, I have so much hope in all of us because of how our communities have come together, whether it was standing shoulder to shoulder at a Black Lives Matter rally or coming to someone’s aid when they were being attacked. In all the darkness that is happening around us, I also see a lot of good and people from different communities stepping in to support one another.”

Tim Chantarangsu And Chia Habte

Tim Chantarangsu, formerly Timothy DeLaGhetto, is an Internet sensation turned TV personality born to Thai parents in Billings, Montana. Most recognized for appearances on MTV’s ‘Wild N Out,’ Chantarangsu and his wife Chia Habte have built a fan base on their own.

Tim’s parents owned a small business, the Thai Smile restaurant in Paramount, CA. With a middle class upbringing in California during the ’90s, Timothy has always repped his heritage. In late 2009, he met his now-wife, Chia Hobte in Los Angeles.

Lifestyle blogger Chia Habte hails from Saskatchewan, Canada. Chia created her own personal blog featuring life, relationships, and travel called “Just Peachy” and revealed precious and intimate details of the making of their swirl-dom, My Love Story. After their initial connection turned into a social media fling, turned long-distance love story, Chia shared her thoughts on trust.

“You have to trust your partner is doing exactly what they say they’re doing and vice versa. Trust and communication really do work hand in hand and you can’t have one without the other.”

Tim appeared in “Smash” by Amazon Prime to bring some straightforward awareness to the inaccuracy of common Asian stereotypes last AAPI Heritage Month.

The couple wed in Spring 2018 with a beautiful beachside ceremony, which they vlogged for YouTube.

