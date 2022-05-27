We blame Future… just kidding!

After losing his marriage with Kim Kardashian and his friendship with Kid Cudi, Kanye West is now losing his divorce attorney, Samatha Spector, who is the FOURTH lawyer to step down from representing West in his split from Kim Kardashian.

According to The Blast reports, Spector has filed documents to withdraw from the case.

Samantha Spector Withdraws From Representing Kanye West In Divorce From Kim Kardashian

In the filing, Spector says describes the reason for her departure as an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship. For now, her former duties will be handled by one of West’s other lawyers — but that person, who is listed in the documents is an out of the state attorney from Pennsylvania who doesn’t regularly handle divorces.

Considering Kim is well on her way to being an attorney herself, and she has top-notch representation in the form of Laura Wasser, is this a giant L for Kanye?

Spector most recently represented Nicole Young in her divorce from Dr. Dre. She began representing KanYe in March after he fired Chris Melcher when their relationship “had become extremely difficult, with little communication,” according to Page Six reports.

Kim Kardashian Filed For Divorce In February 2021

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West after seven years of marriage in February 2021. The famous pair share four children; North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Kardashian’s split from West has been part of the storyline featured on the premiere season of HULU’s hit docuseries “The Kardashians.” As we previously reported, this week’s episode featured Kim Kardashian apologizing to her family for West’s treatment of them.

“All I can do is control how I react to something,” Kardashian told her family about Kanye’s social media posts and musical references. “I can’t control how he treats me or, you know, how he’s always treated you guys.”

Who do you think will step up to rep West next in the divorce? How much longer do you think it will be before the split is final?