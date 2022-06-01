Bossip Video

“I felt played like you painted this idea like I wasn’t trying…”

A former “Married At First Sight” couple STILL can’t get on the same page and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look at the tension between them.

During the #MAFS reunion, Michael and Jasmina revealed that they’re no longer together after calling it quits twelve days after Decision Day.

As previously reported they told host Kevin Frazier that at a certain point they “couldn’t stand each other” and Jasmina also owned up to friend-zoning Michael from the very beginning.

Ultimately it was Michael who pulled the plug on their marriage because the trainer didn’t feel like Jasmina was trying to make things work.

Now during tonight’s “Married At First Sight: Where Are They Now” special, the two will meet up to try to get closure.

Michael And Jasmina Talk For The First Time

Now with Decision Day and the reunion in the past, Jasmina and Michael are talking for the very first time. Michael wants to “clear the air” with Jasmina so that they don’t have “weird or awkward energy”—but it’s clear that there’s looming tension between them.

According to Michael, he was “annoyed” at the reunion and he felt played by Jasmina’s claims that he wasn’t putting in effort after the cameras stopped rolling. Jasmina counters that however and said that Michael stopped communicating with her before their Kevin Frazier sit down.

Jasmina added that she was offended that Michael alleged that she was the one who didn’t “try” when it came to their marriage.

“At the reunion I let you tell your side and the first thing you said was [that] I didn’t try,” says Jasmina. “Which was an insult to every single thing that I ever did in our marriage because you know that is not true so that made me feel like you were trying to play me the whole entire time.”

Jasmina continues and says that she won’t back down even though Michael likes to point fingers.

“I hit you up every day, not once did you pick up a phone to text me or call me,” says Jasmina while ticking off the few times she saw her husband after the #MAFS process ended. “So you’re saying, ‘Oh you didn’t put forth an effort’, but it’s like—you really weren’t doing that either!”

Take an exclusive look at their meetup below.

Whewww! Is it just us or are these two talking in circles? Do YOU think they’ll ever really get closure?

Tune in to the “Married At First Sight: Where Are They Now” special airing at 8 on Lifetime. You might see some familiar faces…

“Married At First Sight” is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.