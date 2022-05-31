Heyyy Jorja

R&Baddie Jorja Smith brought her undeniable star power and sex appeal to London’s iconic music venue KOKO where she performed in a custom 16Arlington look created for the momentous occasion by famed designer Marco Capaldo and his team.

You may recall the talented songstress being entangled in Drake dating rumors during the ‘Scorpion’ era in 2018. To this day, many of his fans believe ‘Jaded’ was about her.

“You wanna hit me up when you make it/You’ll try and come back when you famous/I always want the truth, but it’s dangerous/You got somethin’ real, not basic,” he sang (to Jorja?).

Drake tried to wife my wife Jorja??? pic.twitter.com/qZJxps3Rh6 — milkandhenny (@MILKANDH3NNY) July 4, 2018

There were also loud whispers about his song “I Could Never” featuring the 24-year-old singer that surfaced onto the internet with lyrics like “Thousand times I fu**ed you in my mind, trust me I know…”

On her end, Jorja sings, “Sometimes I ask how you could ever want me/How could you choose that you would ever love me/Yours were the truest eyes I’d ever seen/To be in a stare right back at me.”

Oh, but there’s more:

“Everybody said that I let you down/Ain’t that the truth, but I can still be found/Lost my way and only you were there/Could you ever be ashamed of me?/Could you ever, could you ever? Could you ever be ashamed of me?”

Since then, Drake has been linked to a million other baddies but we’re sure Jorja has a special place in his heart because whewww.

Would you want to see a Drake and Jorja Smith baeship? Tell us down below and enjoy some Twitter thirst over Jorja on the flip.