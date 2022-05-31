Bossip Video

The seasonings got to slanging on the set of ‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville,’ this week when temperatures reached a frying point. What appeared to be an innocent parking lot shindig quickly turned into a parking lot showdown when a physical altercation between cast members allegedly occurred.

Recently divorced Melody Holt thought she was just giving her fans a little midday check-in before filming. Unfortunately, she ended up giving social media followers a ringside seat while her ex-husband gave someone off-camera (presumably a member of the Scott family) two tickets to Hurtsville.

At the start of the live stream, Melody appears on camera in an SUV, happy and excited to be filming at the “event” before stopping to tell fans that she has to “go handle some more business” and will return in 10 minutes.

A Fight Broke Out On ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’

Upon returning, Melody is visibly upset, ranting about people not messing with her kids, someone “jumping behind her back” and encouraging them to “do that in her face,” as a fight can be heard escalating off camera. Melody pauses to peep the scene then returns to ranting before jumping out of the car and screaming her ex-husband Martell’s name. Full-blown pandemonium is afoot as she pleads with Martell not to put the paws on someone because “his children are watching” just as the camera cuts off.

Wanda Moore Leeth, Latisha Scotts’ mother, went live on her Instagram later in the evening to give her account of the altercation. Seemingly unbothered and slightly entertained, Wanda immediately starts firing off verbal shots at Melody. Wanda informs her viewers that all was well between the families and an apron outfitted Martell was just about to purchase some seasonings from her when Melody became aggressive and began “putting her finger all up in” her face. The elder Alabaman pauses the story to go on a nasty verbal tirade, inviting Melody’s “mama bear,” to the smoke even and suggests Melody find her real father because the one she has allegedly wants nothing to do with her.

Wanda Addresses Melody’s Fans

When someone in the live stream comments that Wanda is “too old to be behaving this way” she responds by saying “you’re never too old to be acting like anything.” Wanda then reiterates that she has repeatedly told Melody that she doesn’t want beef with her,” but again invites Melody’s mother to the smoke and lets commenters know that she was personally asked to the event to sell her seasonings. A giggly Wanda brags about “whooping ass and taking names later,” because that’s what “she do.” She mocks Melody’s claim to have scratches (from the incident) and fires off about going for the head so that the tail falls. Wanda continues boasting about the beat down, cackling, and says afterward she returned to selling food because she “don’t play about her brand.”

Wanda seemingly threatens to catch a body when she says that the coroners would have had to come if someone had knocked down the food she was selling.

Moments later she begins backtracking and says that she didn’t actually fight Melody and instead was fighting her brother and son-in-law to get to her. Seemingly unphased Wanda continues to giggle and taunt the Holts, encouraging them to press charges.

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Fans Are Fed Up With Wanda Moore Leeth

A petition started by “Protect Black Womens Image” to remove Latisha’s mama from the show had reached nearly 3,000 signatures by Tuesday morning. The petitioner demands that show creator Carlos King get Wanda off of “LAMH,” and describes her behavior as ghetto, ratchet, and outright dangerous. The petition opens by describing Wanda as a “menace to Black Excellence” who is undeserving of the privilege of a reality tv platform.

“Moore has pushed this show into a violent, dangerous light. She has repeatedly disparaged minors, parents of other cast members, and even the cast members themselves! She tells lies, instigates conflicts, aggressively confronts anyone that doesn’t agree with her outdated, violent way of thinking.” the petition states.

Signees echo the petitioners’ sentiments in the comments calling Wanda a “disgrace”, “messy”, accusing her of causing chaos and confusion and begging for her to be axed from the series altogether.

So do you think Wanda is misrepresenting black women and needs to go, or is she an accurate depiction of just how toxic some misguided mamas can be? She’s definitely been a major instigator on the show EVERY season.

So far neither Martell nor Marsau have spoken on their alleged altercation.