According to NOPD News a shooting took place on the Xavier University campus following a Morris Jeff Community School graduation ceremony. This marks at least the fourth public shooting with multiple victims over the past two weeks. For clarity, a “mass shooting” is defined by the Congressional Research Service as a gun violence incident in which four or more people are killed. The number of deaths is somewhat arbitrary to the definition but that is how the now-ubiquitous term is explained at this time.

New Orleans Police Department Chief Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly gave details to CNN about what lead up to the incident.

"There was a fight that broke out between apparently two females," Goodly said. "Subsequent to this fight, subjects produced weapons, and shots were shot."

Sadly, one of the women who was injured passed away from her injuries after being transported to the hospital.

Multiple people were reportedly detained and questioned following the shooting but no arrests have been made at this time. The head of Morris Jeff School, Patricia Perkins, released a statement lamenting the violence but uplifting the graduates.

“Morris Jeff is a strong school community and we will unite to help each other heal,” Perkins said. “Every day, we teach our children to solve their differences with their words and to be compassionate toward each other. Our graduates will make a difference in this world because they learn to see each other as equal human beings. This resolve is only stronger after today’s violence.”

We will have more information as it becomes available.