Bossip Video

Hart & Harrelson

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson get mixed up in mistaken identity mayhem in Netflix’s upcoming Action-Comedy ‘The Man From Toronto‘ centered around a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin—known only as The Man from Toronto—whose fates cross at a holiday rental.

“This is an action thriller, high stakes, but unfortunately, the safety of Homeland Security is in the hands of a bumbling idiot, and that is Kevin Hart,” said Director Patrick Hughes in an exclusive interview with EW. “His character is someone that essentially just stepped into the wrong movie, and I had so much fun exploring that with Kevin. He’s pretending to be this ‘Man from Toronto’ but he doesn’t like blood and doesn’t like violence; he doesn’t like anything to do with this world. He’s just an idiot that works at a boxing gym — or actually, he doesn’t even have a job anymore because he got fired.”

Peep the action-packed trailer below:

Play

Netflix’s latest big-name blockbuster stars Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fodé, Jencarlos Canela, and Ellen Barki.

“I’m a huge fan of buddy comedies, and I love how, at the end of the day, it’s always like a love story between two people that are polar opposites,” said Hughes. “Kevin Hart’s character is like a wet noodle who needs to find strength to stand up in the world because it’s been walking all over him. On the flip side of that coin, the ‘Man from Toronto’ is someone that needs to get in touch with his emotions a little more instead of just killing everybody. Watching them learn from each other is really fun.”

‘The Man From Toronto’ premieres exclusively on Netflix on June 24, 2022.