Quavo’s wishes of starring in the reboot of “White Men Can’t Jump” with Jack Harlow have come to an end.

It was recently announced by 20th Century Studios that veteran actor Sinqua Walls will take on the role of hustler Sidney Deane, which Wesley Snipes played in the original film.

Quavo threw his name in the bucket to play this role during a run-in with TMZ and also praised Jack, saying the boy “can do any and everything.”

“I think they need to call me, so me and Jack Harlow can do it,” Quavo said. “I need to play Wesley Snipes’ role.”

While Quavo won’t be making an appearance, Director Calmatic has seemingly recruited plenty of high-profile video credits with the likes of Pharrell, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X, among others. Plus, “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris is co-writing the flim.

Are you excited about the reboot? Will you be watching? Let us know below!