Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee announce they will be returning as Rae Sremmurd once again for a new album titled SREMM4LIFE.

It’s been almost four years since the Mississippi duo Rae Sremmurd released their third studio album.

Their last album SR3MM was a triple album that included debut solo albums from both Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi. Since then, the duo hasn’t been spotted together much and rumors have run wild that the group was no longer together. Swae Lee has had a string of successful features and a long list of songwriting credits, but that doesn’t mean he left Slim Jxmmi behind. Now, it seems the speculation is over as the group announced a new album is on the way.

What to expect from the groups’ fourth album

While specific details of the album SREMM4LIFE are under wraps, here are a few things we can expect:

Mike-Will-Made-It will of course put his foot into the album, so expect heaters all over the project. Swae Lee has been lending favors to artists for half a decade now, and we are sure those favors will be returned. One thing we wouldn’t mind would be another triple-disc feature the follow-up solo albums. Hopefully, the album arrives before the end of summer to restore the feeling.