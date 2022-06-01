Uvalde Police, District Fail To Cooperate With Investigation

The Uvalde Police Department continues to make headlines.

We all know that the Uvalde Police Department is under a lot of scrutiny ever since officers were seen on video standing around outside Robb Elementary School while an 18-year-old gunman ruthlessly killed 19 children and two adults inside the school.

Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, explained that the school district’s chief of police wanted to wait for backup. He also explained what a huge mistake that decision was.

So, if Uvalde police were looking to restore any semblance of public trust, failing to cooperate with the investigation into the police response during the shooting wouldn’t put them off to a good start.

<h3>Uvalde Police Department And School District Not Cooperating With Investigation Into Massacre</h3>

However, sources say that’s exactly what’s going on.

The Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Independent School District police force are no longer cooperating with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s investigation into the massacre at Robb Elementary School and the state’s review of the law enforcement response, multiple law enforcement sources tell ABC News.

A DPS spokesperson told ABC that the aforementioned law enforcement departments have been cooperating with investigators,” but that the “chief of the Uvalde CISD Police provided an initial interview but has not responded to a request for a follow-up interview with the Texas Rangers that was made two days ago.”

Meanwhile, the state police are walking back an initial report that a teacher had used a rock to prop open the door Salvador Ramos entered before gunning down innocent students and teachers.

<h3>Officials Say Robb Elementary School Door Was Not Propped Open</h3>

According to the Associated Press, officials have now determined that the unidentified teacher did prop open the door, but she removed the rock and closed the door once she realized a gunman was in the building.

“We did verify she closed the door. The door did not lock. We know that much and now investigators are looking into why it did not lock,” Travis Considine, the DPS chief communications officer, said.

Investigators were able to determine this after seeing extensive surveillance footage from the day of the shooting, and after officials initially reported the door had been left propped open for Ramos to enter—which, to some, might seem like law enforcement trying to throw a teacher under the bus to deflect from the fact that people are pointing fingers at the police for an egregious failure to respond to enter the school and stop the shooter immediately.

But Considine clarified things saying that the teacher “came back out while on her phone, she heard someone yell, ‘He has a gun!’, she saw him jump the fence and that he had a gun, so she ran back inside,” and removed the rock. One could even argue that she acted with a bigger sense of urgency than the cops did.

Regardless of how anyone feels about how the Uvalde police responded to the shooting, anyone with any common sense would agree that any failure at all to cooperate with the investigation is just not a good look for them.