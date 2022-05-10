Bossip Video

The Creative Collective NYC (The CCNYC) kicked off their three-city tour with the CultureCon Atlanta Summit on Saturday, May 7th, and a bevy of celebs were in the building.

Known for being the fastest-growing conference for creatives and changemakers of color who plan to elevate their social network and make a real mark on culture, CultureCon celebrated the diverse voices that have made an impact on culture by honoring notable influencers, industry trailblazers, tastemakers, and celebrities.

CultureCon host Kat Graham was of course seen on the scene at the ATL conference…

as well as Kandi who spoke during one of CultureCon’s “Creative Genius” sessions hosted by CultureCon co-host Olori Swank.

Kandi also posed with fellow ATL native Omerettà The Great who performed during a musical interlude.

The ladies were also joined by THEE Stacey Abrams who spoke during a “Creative Genius” session about the power of politics and how it can make lives better. She also candidly shared why she still wants to be the Governor of Georgia after her heartbreaking loss in 2018.

According to Abrams, she ran because she believed in the power embedded in that job to make lives better ranging from health care, education, and abortion protection rights. Now, after her unfair defeat [looking at you, Brian Kemp], she’s amped up to run again.

“When I didn’t get the job the first time, I had the option to decide to go a different direction but my responsibility is if I say I’m gonna do the work, I’m gonna do the work,” said Abrams at CultureCon. “I’ve had 4 years off, but I spent those 4 years trying to live up to what I told folks like you when I was running in 2018—-and now I want the title.”

Also spotted during CultureCon was Jay Ellis who was interviewed during a “Creative Genius” session hosted by CultureCon CEO/founder Imani Ellis…

During his sitdown, Jay dished on his role in the film Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer and noted that there were cameras specially designed for the film that features F/A-18 combat jets.

“The camera that we used to film in those jets was designed for Top Gun—it was crazy,” he said dubbing it a “really special moment for the film industry as a whole.”

He also dished on how he got a—well, cheeky new nickname on the film’s set.

“Like every time you stand up, like half the flight suit just disappears,” Jay remembers a woman on set telling him about his Top Gun wardrobe. “So, she called me Cheeks for a year while we filmed this movie,” he added.

The actor then stood up to give CultureCon attendees a look at his fatty physique.

Also seen on the scene was socialite/influencer Jayda Cheaves who was joined on We The Culture’s “Pushing Culture Forward” panel alongside Saucy Santana.

The two dished on the power of the Internet and Jayda revealed that women’s empowerment is ultimately what drives her.

“Me empowering women all around the world it s just like my main thing,” said Cheaves at CultureCon. “That’s the mark I want to leave. Forget how much money I got, what I wear what I do. If I can do it, they can do it too.”

As for Saucy Santana, he spoke about being a part of the LGBTQ community and how being in front of the camera instead of behind the scenes influences him to continue his rap career.

“‘Most of the time when you see LGBT we’re doing hair behind the scenes, we’re doing glam, we’re doing nails, we’re designing clothes, we’re not necessarily in the forefront,” said Santana at CultureCon. “It’s different and that’s what gives me my push.”

Did YOU go to CultureCon Atlanta?

What did YOU think about the conference?

The Creative Collective NYC, which was born in 2016 in Founder’s Imani Ellis’s one-bedroom apartment in Harlem with 10 friends who shared a vision Since the event’s first year in New York City’s Meatpacking District, such stars as Spike Lee, John Legend, Sanaa Lathan, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, and Kofi Siriboe have graced its stage.

CultureCon takes place in Los Angeles from June 16-18 and in New York from Oct. 3-8.