Paramount+ announces a new home makeover show hosted by Cam’ron, ‘Hip Hop My House,’ and releases an official trailer.

As the streaming wars continue to heat up, we are getting some of the most unique shows you can imagine.

Paramount+ has been delivering at a high rate and isn’t afraid to try something new. Their latest announcement is a home makeover series with a twist. Hip Hop My House is exactly how it sounds and as far as the host, it’s none other than hip-hop royalty Cam’ron. Killa Cam will be teaming up with Zeez Louize to overhaul fans’ residences and give them a fan experience like no other.

Paramount+ and Hip Hop My House will also feature a ton of celebrity guest appearances

The guest line up for the show includes Rae Sremmurd, Migos, Tyga, Nelly, 24kGoldn, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Polo G and more. All nine episodes of Hip Hop My House will debut on Paramount+ on June 21.

MTV Entertainment Studios and Anaïd Productions will produce the show and hopefully, we will get some West Coast Customs Pimp My Ride nostalgia in the show.

For now, you can watch the trailer for Hip Hop My House below.