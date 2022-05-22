Funniest Reactions To Kandi Burruss' Viral 'Legs, Hips, And Body' Song

Whether you love it or love to hate it, Kandi’s pen wins again!

Move over, Meg! Keep it cute, Chloe! Kandi “Keeps A Bag” Burruss might have the most unexpected song of the summer. If you’ve been online in the past couple of days, there’s a good chance your feed is full of memes featuring one of her songs. The RHOA star went viral for a TikTok heading to the Lovers and Friends Festival stage set to her song, “Legs, Hips, and Body.” Check out the video that launched a thousand memes.

“I was giving #LegsHipsAndBody at the loversandfriendsfestival!” Kandi wrote.

The multiplatinum singer-songwriter showed up and showed out in her patent leather thigh-high boots and matching booty shorts, but it’s the song that sent TikTok and Twitter into a tizzy. Whether it’s the scaled-back production and thundering drum or fellow Housewife Porsha Williams’ human siren on the track, “Legs, Hips, Body” struck a nerve. The song is from Kandi and husband Todd Tucker’s 2014 musical, A Mother’s Love.

RHOA fans will also recognize the “Legs, Hips, Body” from the song Cynthia played during her lap dance for Kandi.

Once the “BBL summoning song” jokes started flying, fans paired the audio with everything from Baby Bop and The Little Mermaid to the Apple Store body roller and Bowser.

Of course, Kandi was a good sport as long as she didn’t skip a beat or a bag. She posted links to the full version of the song so we can run up those streams on Apple and Spotify. If you want the full, A Mother’s Love experience, Kandi reminded us where we could stream that too on BET+.

Even Chlöe Bailey got in on the fun to show off her assets in a leather gown with sexy cutouts.

Chlöe isn’t alone. After the song and its hysterically funny memes took over Twitter, it’s stuck in everyone’s head. Check out some of the hilarious reactions and new takes on Kandi’s old song.

Is Kandi’s throwback song stuck in your head, too?

What’s your favorite meme from the #LegsHipsAndBody trend?