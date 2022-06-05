Bossip Video

DeShaun Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin did a radio interview with Sports Radio 610, where he defended Watson’s innocence claiming “happy endings” aren’t illegal.

This year, DeShaun Watson signed a massive deal with the Cleveland Browns to return to football after a one-year hiatus. His hiatus was due to an ongoing investigation into an extensive list of sexual assault accusations placed on the former Texan’s QB.

While his new deal came after a grand jury found he didn’t commit any crimes, the situation is far from over. Deshaun still has a pile of civil cases he will have to handle in the immediate future. On top of the civil cases, more accusers are coming forward and accusers who previously didn’t speak to the public are ready to speak up. Watson’s lawyer, however, maintains he is innocent and according to Yahoo Sports, he recently went on SportsRadio610 to explain.

Watson’s attorney says he’s innocent while suggesting “happy endings” do not break the law.

The term “happy ending” describes either oral sex or manual stimulation of the penis during or after a massage. Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin argued it wasn’t illegal, but he left out a few things.

The accusations against Watson go far beyond a consensual happy ending. His accusers have claimed he forced oral sex and placed their hands on his private parts. Hardin tried to clean up his comments by focusing on the fact that Watson never paid anyone for sex. Perhaps he should be re-educated on exactly what is considered to be sexual assault so he understands it as much as he does happy endings.