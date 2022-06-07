Cardi B made a surprise appearance at PRIDE West Hollywood and a whipped cream celebration ensued.

On Sunday, Cardi joined Whipshots, the vodka-infused whipped cream she launched with Starco Brands, for a prideful celebration at the West Hollywood PRIDE parade.

Joined by 12 Cardi B-inspired drag queens on a dreamy Whipshots float, Cardi led the procession down Santa Monica Boulevard in a rainbow-colored body suit, spraying her boozy whipped cream into the mouths of fans and PRIDE-goers along the way.

A press release notes that she descended from her throne at HEART where she led the crowd in several rounds of the “WHIP IT GOOD” Whipster Wheel.

Partiers had the opportunity to donate a minimum of $5 to the Transgender Law Center for a chance to spin the Whipster Wheel and have Cardi spray Whipshots on the corresponding body part. Following the party, Cardi made her way to BevMo West Hollywood to sign several cans of Whipshots for a lucky few consumers.

Whipshots notes that as members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community, it’s proud to demonstrate its commitment to celebrating its consumers all year long.

Cardi wasn’t the only celeb spotted at West Hollywood PRIDE however, several other stars were also seen on floats.

Janelle Monáe & MJ Rodriguez Attend WeHo Pride

Janelle Monáe was another WeHo Pride attendee and the artist who was the Grand Marshall Icon for the parade looked bomb in a sheer crop top that showed off their bedazzled bust.

In case you missed it, the “Dirty Computer” singer recently spoke on “Red Table Talk” about being non-binary and said that they believe that God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she.’

“If I am from God, I am everything,” Janelle Monáe said. “I am everything.”

Janelle was spotted at Pride alongside “Pose” star MJ Rodriguez who looked chic and pointed straight to the cameras…

and Janelle showed off the look worn for the parade on IG.

“All my straight family and friends cash app me,” she cheekily captioned a video.

Whose WeHo Pride look was your fave?