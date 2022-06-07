Bossip Video

It looks like things are still sour between former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks and her fellow castmate Kandi Burrus and both of the ladies are speaking out.

During a recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Phaedra told guest host Michael Rapaport that she was no longer in contact with the bustling restauranteur.

“I’ve seen her out – I mean, Kandi is a great businesswoman but that was six years ago,” said Parks, who will be making a guest appearance on the Real Housewives of Dubai this season.

“As you well know, I’m yachting in Dubai. So, you know, I’ll leave the girls in Atlanta on the Titanic” she added, casting a hint of shade at the rest of the Atlanta socialites amid reports of low ratings.

The news is sad given that Phaedra and Kandi were near inseparable at one point. Throughout the franchise, the former besties had their ups and downs, but in Season 9, the ladies’ friendship came to a standstill after Phaedra accused Kandi and her husband Todd of those dungeon drugging allegations centered around her former co-star Porsha Williams.

During the reunion special, Phaedra admitted that she lied about the alleged plan. She was booted off the franchise shortly after the squabble.

Well, it’s all water underneath the bridge now, and according to Phaedra, she’s happy that she’s not involved with the drama-filled Bravo show on a full-time basis.

“It’s a lot to be under a microscope, it’s a lot to be watched consistently,” the star told Wendy fans on June 6. “I’m a mother of two wonderfully smart boys and I’m a professional woman.”

She added:

“My life remains the same with or without a television show and that’s not that for everyone. And I am so grateful that whether I’m in front of the camera or not, I get to the bag.”

Kandi Responds To Phaedra’s Latest Comments

In case you’re curious about what Kandi thinks about Phaedra’s Wendy Williams show comments, she commented today during a “Making Money With Kandi Burruss” Amazon Live.

Kandi was asked by a viewer about her former friend’s remarks and the housewife noted that she caught the shade that was thrown—but she truly doesn’t care.

“It was kind of funny because I feel like it was a compliment and a shade at the same time,” said Kandi. “At one moment, she said, ‘Kandi is a good businesswoman.’ Then it was something about the show, how she’s being a friend of the show in Dubai riding in yachts and leaving us on sinking ships. It’s okay, it’s okay. She’s a professional shade queen!” she added. “I don’t even take none personal, I don’t even care.”

That was very mature of Kandi not to clap back, right? Are you shocked she didn’t send shade right back to her ex-friend?

Phaedra Parks Appearing On Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Dubai And The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip

As for Phaedra, she isn’t quite done with reality TV just yet.

As previously reported the busy entrepreneur will make an appearance on The Real Housewives of Dubai, which kicked off on June 1. According to her Wendy interview, Phaedra has been busy at work building a sea moss and tech business in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.

She’s also friends with Real Housewife of Dubai, Caroline Brooks.

The 48-year-old attorney will also star in season two of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip which is slated to premiere on June 23.

What do you think of Phaedra and Kandi’s fallout? Do you think they’ll ever make amends? We know how Kandi feels about that…

Sound off in the comment section below.