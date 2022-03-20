Real Beef Of Bravo? Kandi Reveals NeNe Leakes Called Her A ‘Coon’ & Says She’s Out If Phaedra #RHOA Reclaims Her Peach

This peach ain’t big enough for the both of them!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss isn’t known for looking for drama, but it doesn’t have a hard time finding her, especially with some of the show’s most notorious housewives. During a recent appearance on TMZ’s “It’s Tricky” podcast with Raquel Harper on Thursday, Kandi opened up about where she stands with former RHOA castmates Nene Leakes and Phaedra Parks.

The reality star couldn’t share much about season 14 of RHOA, which just finished filming. but she told Raquel about the static outside of the franchise. Kandi said that besides reaching out to NeNe when her husband Greg Leakes recently passed away that they no longer talk.

When asked if NeNe congratulated her on starring in the new spinoff Kandi & the Gang, she said, “If anything, it is the exact opposite. I don’t understand what be going on with NeNe for real.”

“I don’t know what her problem is with me,” Kandi said when Raquel asked why NeNe would shade the show. “You know, like seriously I’ve seen her say all kinds of stuff. She called me, this right here pissed me the f*ck off… She said somewhere called me a coon. That right there was when I was like, “OK.'”

The new reality show seemed to reheat some old beef Nene had about Kandi’s multiple spinoffs while Bravo didn’t do the same for NeNe. Shortly after that, NeNe’s relationship with the network became so hostile that she asked her fans to boycott Bravo.

“I didn’t do nothing to her, and that’s the crazy thing,” Kandi explained. “I think she was having her own issues with the network right and that was very public or whatever. But I don’t know if because I have a better relationship with them she had negative things to say about me, took that negative energy towards me.”

Kandi said she has no need to repair a friendship with NeNe, but could keep it cute and mute enough to film together again if she ever returned to the franchise. However, Kandi couldn’t keep the same energy for Phaedra Parks who is rumored to return to RHOA eventually after she was fired from the show.

Ms. Booked-And-Busy Burruss talked about juggling multiple shows and projects in addition to her 13th season with RHOA. She sounded happy to rock with the series until the wheels fall off, but told Raquel she would drop her peach like a bad habit if they brought back Phaedra.

“What if they brought Phaedra back? Would you still be on the show?” Raquel asked. Without skipping a beat, Kandi said, “no. I just don’t think we need to interact.”

Five years after the former friends fell out over those dungeon drugging allegations that Phaedra “repeated”, the Xscape singer said the situation simply can’t be fixed. It sounds like there is just as much drama brewing off-camera as there is on the upcoming season and fans are already split into factions to defend their faves.

Watch Kandi’s full interview on “It’s Tricky” below.

Which RHOA aluni do you want to see return to future seasons? Which housewives can leave or stay gone?