Kanye West and his girlfriend, Chaney Jones have reportedly broken up…or maybe not.

On Tuesday, June 7, TMZ reported that the rapper and his girlfriend of a few months had officially called it quits.

But, not long after these breakup reports hit the internet, Jones seemingly dispelled all the chatter by wishing her man a happy birthday. Chaney’s Birthday Tribute In honor of the rapper’s 45th birthday on June 8, the model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a montage that features photos of her and West throughout their relationship. Over it, she wrote, “Happy birthday baby I love youuuuu.”

According to the outlet, sources connected to the pair told them that Ye and Chaney ended things shortly after a lengthy trip to Japan, though it’s unclear who broke up with who. News about their split comes on the heels of pictures that made their rounds this weekend showing West at a movie theater with another woman.

This birthday tribute isn’t quite convincing enough for a lot of fans, though, as the clip was only posted to Chaney’s Instagram Story. On her actual IG Grid, the influencer wiped away all photos of her and the entrepreneur, only further fueling breakup rumors.

Unsurprisingly, Kanye has yet to comment on the reported breakup, keeping a low profile and staying off social media since his 24 hour ban back in March. After days of posts taunting multiple people, including Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, the rapper got banned from posting on the platform for the day, which turned into Ye not posting for months.

While he likely won’t comment on the status of his relationship, maybe Kanye will come on social media today to thank fans for their birthday messages.

Happy Birthday, Ye!