ChanYe Forever? Ye’s New Bae Chaney Jones Appears To Have Inked His Name On Her Bangin’ Bawwwdy

Looks like the love is really strong between Chaney Jones and Kanye West.

So strong that some pretty permanent moves are being made — or at least ones that would require laser surgery to reverse! You guys know where we’re going with this right?! Thursday Kanye West’s bangin’ bawwwdied boo thang Chaney Jones posted up on her Instagram stories rocking a chrome two-piece set that featured a bandeau top, body-hugging pants and matching thigh-high boots, but the star of the snap seems to be new ink spotted by eagle-eyed onlookers, who quickly identified the tattoo on Chaney’s left wrist as her famous boyfriend’s name, “Ye.”

Jones has been linked to Kanye West since February, when she accompanied him to a Donda 2 event in Miami and they were photographed shopping in Bal Harbour. The pair most recently spotted jet-setting in Japan last week and were spied shopping in Shibuya during their little getaway. You know these shopping trips must be luxurious if the lady is inspired to get inked up so soon.

Chaney’s tattoo already had tongues wagging that this is another tit-for-tat situation considering Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Ye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, is known to have multiple tattoos in Kim’s honor. Earlier this month, Davidson was photographed sporting a new tattoo on his collarbone which appears to read “KNSCP,” commonly believed to represent Kim and her and West’s four kids, North, 8½, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½. Kardashian revealed another of Davidson’s tattoos in March, which says “my girl is a lawyer.” It’s no secret that Kardashian celebrated passing the “baby bar” exam last year, after a few failed attempts.

What do you think? Are Kanye and Chaney just naturally progressing? Or is this in response to Kim and Pete’s accelerated love affair? Would you get your boo’s name or nickname tatted within just a few months of dating?