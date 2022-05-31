Bossip Video

Celtics star Jaylen Brown announces he has signed with Kanye West’s DONDA Sports collective ahead of the NBA finals.

Kanye West’s DONDA sports is putting on one impressive recruiting season heading into the summer.

Earlier this year, NFL star Antonio Brown announced he signed with DONDA sports. Along with the signing, he also revealed he would be the President of the organization. One of the first things Brown mentioned was interest in buying the Denver Broncos, who recently acquired QB Russell Wilson.

This weekend, future NFL Hall of Famer Aaron Donald announced on the I AM ATHLETE podcast he signed with DONDA sports. Donald revealed he was excited to join the group and it aligns with what he and his wife want to do off the field.

Celtics Jaylen Brown Revealed As First Signee To DONDA Sports.

According to TMZ, Celtics star Jaylen Brown is now, technically, the first signee to DONDA Sports. While the announcement was just formally made, Ye and Jaylen connected when Kanye attended the Celtics and Golden State game back in March.

Brown’s “intelligence, social activism, and charitable work” put him on the DONDA radar and Ye feels he can help Brown reach the next level. On Thursday, Brown and the Celtics will take on Golden State in the NBA finals and Ye will probably be right there to support him.