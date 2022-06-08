Da Brat And Judy Argue Over Wedding Planning Problems

Guess who’s bizzack?!!!

This week we are being blessed with the season two premiere of ‘Brat Loves Judy,’ Thursday, June 9th at 9pm on WeTV, the power couple are making their return to reality tv.

Da Brat And Judy Share Their Struggle Over Wedding Planning

On this season of ‘Brat Loves Judy,’ the couple plan their dream wedding, but the rush towards the date 2-22-22 unveils unresolved relationship issues. The power couple faces major hurdles from having a baby to exploding their careers, as they navigate married life. Judy returns to her hometown in NOLA where Brat and Judy started their love journey – where it all began! Meanwhile, Brat plans Judy’s Surprise 40th Birthday. Family drama hits the fan when an unexpected announcement hits social media, and LisaRaye doesn’t hold back from what she has to say. Brat’s calling all the shots in her music career as she reinvents herself as an independent artist…exploring her tomboy vs feminine side and opening more than ever before.

Sounds like a whole lot of drama right?! But fortunately, there’s also lots of love.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the second season premiere episode of ‘Brat Loves Judy’ where we see Brat is focused on her new music while Judy is dealing with problems as her business grows bigger than ever. Judy questions Brat’s commitment to the wedding. The couple clashes over why wedding planning is not moving forward.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Wedding planning is STRESSFUL! Pretty sure plenty of y’all can relate. Do you think either of the ladies were wrong in this scenario? Or do you think they both had very real points? The great thing about this is we know there was a happy resolution because it’s only the first episode!

Season 2 of ‘Brat Loves Judy’ premieres Thursday, June 9 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV and the new episodes stream Mondays on ALLBLK.

Will you be watching?