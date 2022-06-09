Marlo Hampton Says Kandi Burruss Should Do More For Black Community

The Real Housewives of Atlanta drama continues and this time Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burrus are at the center of controversy.

On June 7, the “iconic ex-CON” Marlo Hampton made an appearance on Carlos King’s Reality with The King podcast where she delivered some pearl-clutching remarks about her fellow castmate Burruss.

The Le Archive founder claimed that Kandi wasn’t doing enough for the Black community. She also accused the star of over-promoting her bustling sex toy brand Bedroom Kandi.

“Do some sh*t for the Black culture. We got enough babies and diseases out here. We don’t need no sh*t else about sex, Kandi,” she exclaimed while speaking to host Carlos King.

“You f****d out in Atlanta,” Marlo added.

According to the new housewife, she believes Kandi should be putting her skills to use by helping aspiring Black entrepreneurs launch their own businesses.

Marlo’s shady comments stem from the latest #RHOA episode where Kandi pressured the cast to wear her vibrating underwear as they headed to see the “Thoughts of a Colored Man” on Broadway.

While some of the socialites were on board, both Marlo and Kenya Moore refused to participate in Kandi’s naughty game as some of the ladies’ husbands were present during the outing. Interestingly enough, a few fans online also sided with Marlo and Kenya.

After the episode aired, Kandi clarified that the cheeky game was just “supposed to be a funny way” to stop the ladies from arguing with each other.

Well, it wasn’t long before Marlo’s fiery comment circled back to Kandi during an interview with the Neighborhood Talk and the busy restauranter addressed the issue head-on.

Kandi went in on Marlo, noting how the newfound peach holder was “fake as f**k”

“She gets on my motherf*****g nerves. I’m tired of her bullsh*t,” the 46-year-old continued. “I have been doing way more for the community than all of them. I don’t mind saying it. ”

Kandi then went on to pull out a list of receipts of her previous charitable endeavors including her Kandi C.A.R.E.S food drive which she claimed Marlo attended more than once.

“I pay off college tuitions for people I don’t even know,” the Old Lady Gang founder said before adding:

“I put all my businesses in Black communities so I can bring more jobs to our community. What’s she doing?!”

YIKES!

Marlo hasn’t clapped back at Kandi just yet but she’s urging fans to listen to the full interview before they start to “judge.”

“Dont Fall For The Click Bait,” she added in a hashtag.

Listen to the full podcast below. Who do YOU think is in the wrong here?