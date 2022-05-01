RHOA Returns: Kandi Teases ‘A Different Vibe,’ A New ‘Villain,’ & Rivalries Revisited, Marlo Hampton Holds ‘Posh Peach’ Party

New season, who dis?

Ahead of the highly anticipated and debated “RHOA” season 14 premiere tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo, Kandi Burruss-Tucker told PEOPLE to expect the unexpected from both new and returning cast members.

In an exclusive interview, the OG Housewife promised that they’re delivering with the popping new energy that the fans have been demanding. ”

It’s fresh. Now, we got new blood on the show. Everybody is just different,” the 45-year-old said.

In addition to Olympic track and field champion Sanya Richards-Ross joining the line-up, longtime friend of the show Marlo Hampton finally got upgraded to a full cast member. Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams passed on their peaches this season, but fan-favorite Shereé Whitfield is back from another break alongside Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora.

“Everybody has to bring it. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been there a long time or a short time. Everybody has to be open to sharing and keeping it 100 at all times and not trying to hide your life, not trying to change and save face to protect your brand,” Kandi explained. “You just have to be who you are and hopefully the people will love it, that’s just how it is.”

What else can fans look forward to with the new and improved “RHOA?“ Drew glowed up her glam after some seriously shady comments last season, we’ll finally meet Marlo’s mom, Shereé is back like she never left with mysterious MCM Tyrone, and she’s revealing the real story behind those “September… spring-summer” joggers.

Marlo Hampton’s First Season As An Official Housewife Means There’s Drama To Come

Even with the new energy, there’s still plenty of drama and still old rivalries to settle, especially when it comes to Marlo.

Kandi was one of many wondering why Marlo never got a peach since joining the show 10 seasons ago, but that doesn’t mean the two didn’t butt heads. The singer said they had a season 14 moment so ugly that, “I don’t know how they’re going to edit it because… the language. We were going crazy on each other.”

Between the beef turning into an epic blow-up with Kandi and Keny announcing that she retired her title as the villain of “RHOA”, it seems like Marlo inherited the “villain scepter” from the beauty queen.

However, the long-overdue Housewife recently told Entertainment Tonight she’s really the “hero of the season” and Kenya’s true colors never changed.

“So she came in lighter, brighter, and I picked up the scepter for the villain? More like, I came in here as the hero and I’m keeping everyone’s peaches juicy and sweeter!” Marlo joked. “I think Kenya’s a little delusional. Seriously, I’ve come to that conclusion. Because you will see yourself — I’m not even going to the bad mouth her — as this season reveals, you’re going to see the true Kenya.”

Clearly, the new friendship we saw growing between Marlo and Kenya last season didn’t last. At least Marlo says she eventually settled her differences with Kandi, who she says is like a sister to her.

“We had a disagreement. It was bad, but guess what? I got us some chicken wings from KFC and she was alright. We made up!” Marlo said.

Marlo Hampton Holds Celebratory “Posh Peach” Dinner Party

On Saturday, “RHOA” alumni like Shereé and Falynn Guobadia showed up and show out to celebrate Marlo’s much-deserved peach.

Falynn who welcomed a baby girl in December with her fiance Jaylan Banks in December marked her first post-baby red carpet at the dinner.

Marlo looked absolutely beautiful at the gathering and carried a peach-shaped purse to mark the occasion…

she and Shereé are closely good girlfriends and they hit the carpet together as a duo.

Check out these stunning pictures celebrating Ms. Hampton’s Posh Peach dinner in Atlanta.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 14 premieres TONIGHT Sunday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Will you be watching?