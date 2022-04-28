Bossip Video

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo for its 14th season on May 1 and drama is already stirring ahead of the premiere. After ten long years with the franchise, #RHOA star Marlo Hampton is finally joining the cast as a full-time peach holder.

The Le’ Archive owner stopped by The Wendy Williams Show to share more about the excitement in store for this season, but of course, not without throwing a little shade.

While most of the cast are all for Hampton’s long-awaited promotion to “Housewife,” the 46-year-old fashionista told guest host Michael Rapaport that her frenemy Kenya Moore “wasn’t happy” about the big news.

“She should have thrown me a peach party or something, but at the end of the day, I’m happy,” Hampton told the audience. “Unfortunately, just, some people don’t know how to be friends, the socialite continued, noting how she has “tried over and over to be Kenya’s friend” in the past. “We just always clash.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=354&v=EbcpbvXBaGo&feature=emb_title

This season, RHOA vets Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams won’t be returning. When asked if she would miss the two reality stars, Hampton said that she was sad to see Bailey leave, but the bustling entrepreneur didn’t seem to show too much emotion about Williams’ departure.

“Do you not miss Porsha?” Rapaport asked.

“I really don’t…I’m okay,” Hampton replied.

“You’re not even going to know she’s gone. This season is so good. It’s back to the old days. It’s like true friends, true bonds. I think we had lost that,” the Bravo star added.

Yikes!

If you remember, Hampton wasn’t too happy with Williams for allegedly lying about her involvement in the infamous Strippergate debacle. Kenya played a large role in stoking the fire behind the huge rumor, too.

Marlo alleged that Porsha should’ve “confided in her” about the alleged sex because she could’ve kept the “secret” safe. Instead, she said that Porsha ignored her texts and she took offense to that.

“At the end of the day we know it’s bulls**t, I know you’re lying, OK?” said Marlo “I know you’re lying. Porsha is like, ‘No, it didn’t happen. If you were my friend, you wouldn’t have to ask that.’ If I was your friend, I would have been right in your room that next morning [in] South Carolina. You would have been on the phone talking to me, on the group texting situation.” “When we got back from South Carolina, Porsha didn’t call me, I literally had my phone, I text her, ‘Hey, we need to talk off camera,’” Marlo recalled. “Because if you are my friend … I want you to say, ‘Marlo, I f**ked up. I f**ked the damn stripper. This b***h Kenya trying to be your friend. Hold me down, if you guys are making up…’ but at least let me know. At least you let me know.”

It doesn’t seem to look like Porsha and Marlo have made amends since then.

Marlo Hampton Explains Kenya’s Reaction Towards Her Getting A Peach

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, the Glam It Up creator went into more detail about why Kenya might be giving a side-eye toward her becoming an honorable peach holder.

“I feel deep inside that she didn’t feel that I should have [a peach]. She didn’t want me to be her equal or sitting on the couch next to her,” Hampton explained, noting that while Moore did appear to congratulate her, it may have been fake love. “I’ve been there, but she’s always been able to feel like she had one on top of me, saying she was a peach holder. But I don’t think she was genuine at all in being excited for me.”

Ouch!

Well, it’s certainly a long time coming for Hampton, who claimed to PageSix that she was passed on twice for a full-time position at RHOA.

“I thought I was going to [get it two times] and I didn’t. I’m going to tell you the truth. I went in the room and I boohoo-cried like a baby. I’m like, ‘It’s not fair, guys. It’s just not fair!’ I was so pissed. And I’m like, ‘OK, give it 15 minutes, get those tears off and get your ass and be a friend. Go drive these heifers crazy!’” she recalled of the emotional experience.

Overall, the reality TV star said she shares a close bond with her fellow castmates Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, and newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross.

“I truly feel like Kandi was definitely happy. She’s always advocated for me to get a peach,” she gushed. “Sanya is super excited. She’s a new peach holder. She’s a bubble of joy. It’s sad that Cynthia isn’t here with us to enjoy it with me. But I think for the most part, the majority are happy,” Hampton added.

Wow oh wow! Seems like we’re already in store for some spicy friendship drama this season. We will just have to wait until Sunday to find out.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 14 premieres Sunday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Will you be watching?