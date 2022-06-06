Bossip Video

It looks like Ari Lennox is booed up with a reality TV star that she “soft launched” on social media.

The “Shea Butter Baby” crooner hinted at the big baeship news on her Instagram story last week, posting a few pictures of herself cozied up alongside Married at First Sight Charlotte alum Keith Manley II.

Initially, Ari only showed herself seated next to a man with just his leg showing. Then the singer shared the same picture, this time clearly showing her snuggled up with Keith Manley on a sofa. Another pic appeared to show the suspected couple dining at a restaurant with their heads nestled against each other.