It looks like Ari Lennox is booed up with a reality TV star that she “soft launched” on social media.
The “Shea Butter Baby” crooner hinted at the big baeship news on her Instagram story last week, posting a few pictures of herself cozied up alongside Married at First Sight Charlotte alum Keith Manley II.
Initially, Ari only showed herself seated next to a man with just his leg showing. Then the singer shared the same picture, this time clearly showing her snuggled up with Keith Manley on a sofa. Another pic appeared to show the suspected couple dining at a restaurant with their heads nestled against each other.
Manley also hinted about his budding romance with Lennox on Instagram. The reality TV star, who previously appeared on Married at First Sight‘s 9th season in 2019, shared a photograph of his hand intertwined with the singer’s.
Neither Lennox nor Manley have commented publicly about their relationship but fans online sure had a lot to say after the two went public.
People on social media appeared to be all for the couple’s newfound love.
One person on Twitter commented:
“Keith from #mafs is dating Ari Lennox?!?!?!? I’m not mad at all!! They both fine “
Another user wrote:
“Seeing Ari Lennox dating homeboy from married at first sight makes me happy! I really liked him and they look so cute together!”
While a third person replied:
“Keith from Married at first sight is Ari Lennox new man!? He deserves after the s*** Iris put him through! UPGRADED! #MAFS”
Keith Manley II Married Iris Caldwell On “Married At First Sight” Season 9: Charlotte
During his time on MAFS, Manley matched with model Iris Caldwell, who was a diehard virgin.
An official description for Keith shared by PEOPLE said that Keith wanted a marriage like his parents who had been married for over three decades and his grandparents who marked their 55th wedding anniversary.
“He doesn’t believe that divorce is an option and is ready for kids as soon as possible. He also looks up to Beyoncé and Jay Z and hopes to mirror their relationship. “It’s that time in my life where I would love to start thinking about my own family,” he says. “It’s scary [to get married at first sight], but I’m willing to take the chance to find my perfect match.”
Keith and Iris tried to work through their differences on marriage and love but when Decision Day arrived, Manley decided to call it quits with Caldwell even though Caldwell wanted to stay married. The model said hearing Keith say “no” was shocking.
Later during the “Married At First Sight” Reunion Keith completely closed the door on his relationship with Iris much to her chagrin.
Well, you know what they say! One closed door always leads to another and it looks like Manley has found his new lady.
Ari Lennox Previously Said She Was “Bored” With Dating
As for Lennox, this new relationship is a long time coming for the star.
Back in November 2021, the star sat down for ESSENCE’s “If Not For My Girls” series and explained why she wasn’t in a rush to jump into the dating game.
“I’m just bored,” she told the publication. “I’m bored!”
The 31-year-old celeb continued:
“Or I’ll find someone incredibly interesting and then like, the sex is terrible. And I’m sorry, but that’s important.”
Well, hopefully, she won’t have to worry about that issue now that she’s with Manley…
What do you think about Ari Lennox and Manley’s new romance? Tell us down below!
