Bossip Video

Steph Curry may have been the star of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, but Steph Curry’s dad was the one getting all the attention online.

During the first half of the game, the Boston Celtics were beating the Golden State Warriors 54-49, and even though the lead was small, fans were already convinced Jayson Tatum and his team were poised to take a 3-1 series lead last night. But, as things got down to the wire, Steph got to work, putting up a whopping 43 points and winning the game 107-97 as the series heads back to California next week.

But, along with fans praising the 3-point powerhouse on social media, they were also commenting on another member of his family: Steph’s father, Dell Curry.

Caught In 4K

The newly-divorced father of three was, of course, in attendance on Friday night to support his son, just like he always has been. While NBA fans are used to seeing him celebrating on the sidelines with his estranged wife and Steph’s mother, Sonya Curry, this time around was a little different, with the 57-year-old seemingly debuting a new relationship.

We don’t know much about the woman Dell was spotted with at the game, but it’s probably pretty serious if he’s willing to take her to such a major event while supporting his son.

Of course, the lack of information about Dell’s new relationship didn’t stop fans from reacting, especially to the fact that Curry’s new boo is a white woman.

There were also a lot of fans who were quick to point out Sonya’s new man, with Dell having accused her of having an affair with former NFL player Steven Johnson. (For the record, she also accused her estranged husband of cheating, though she didn’t name names).

As the finals continue, there’s bound to be more ridiculousness just like last night. Buckle up, people!