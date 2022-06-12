Bossip Video

Any time Beyoncé does…well, anything, you can count on hoards of fans analyzing what they think every little detail means.

Only two days after Bey erased all of her social media profile pictures, the BeyHive is fully convinced that the singer’s next album is on the way.

Following the news of Bey’s wiped social media images, fans spotted more evidence of the singer’s seventh studio album on her website, with placeholder album art coming up if you type in yesterday’s date, June 11. The black image with Beyoncé’s name is captioned “Image, B7,” convincing fans that her next album is gearing up for its release.

To make matters all the more Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles, reportedly liked a post alluding to the rumors of an upcoming project, only further fueling the fire. Plus, Beyoncé herself recently posted a few photos of herself on Instagram last week after not posting since March.

If these tiny hints from Beyoncé and her website really are signifying an upcoming album, it would be her first since Lemonade in 2016. The 5 year anniversary of the album was in April, making listeners all the more hopeful for another project.

Earlier this year, Bey opened the Oscars with her tennis-inspired performance of “Be Alive” from King Richard, which is the last we’ve heard from the icon, musically. Now, we can only hope the wait is nearly over and B7 will be hitting streaming services in the next few weeks. Fingers crossed!