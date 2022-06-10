Bossip Video
Queen Bey is up to something

Beyoncé Seemingly Signals Upcoming Surprise After Removing Social Media Profile Pics

It certainly appears that Beyoncé is about to drop SOMETHING (new song? A WHOLE ALBUM? IVY PARK drop? Blue Ivy single? NFT? Gas money giveaway? TOUR?) based on her deleting profile images across her social media platforms in a world-stopping move that immediately shattered the internet.

WHAT she could possibly be dropping (or announcing), we have no idea, but the Hive scampered into formation with the #BeyonceIsBack hashtag currently trending across social media.

There’s also this very interesting tweet from Tidal’s Twitter account that added more fuel to the new music fire.

The last time we saw Bey she was tiddaying tremendously at the star-studded Gold Party following those now infamous Oscars where the ageless stunner performed soul-stirring ‘King Richard’ anthem ‘Be Alive’ on a tennis court in Compton.

The 40-year-old mother of 3 turned heads in a curve-caressing sheer dress designed by Celia Kritharioti Couture along with a diamond-bedazzled Tiffany & Co. necklace (valued at $30 million dollars), Judith Leiber crystal purse and Gianvito Rossi heels.

You may recall Bey stunning alongside hubby Hov in their inaugural campaign as the new faces of Tiffany & Co.

The first image from the campaign was shared with WWD along with an exclusive interview with Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany’s executive vice president of products and communications.

“She’s the best singer in the world, and he’s the best rapper in the world, hands down,” said Arnault. “And we’re the best jewelry company in the world, right? So we kind of had to marry ourselves together to produce this.”

As always, you can count on us for an update once we figure out what Beyoncé is up to wherever she is right now.

What do you think the Queen is dropping? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Bey taking down her profile pics on the flip.

“Now Beyoncé whatever it is pls remember we ina recession. 😩😭😭” – this is the one

“blue ivy watching everyone freak out after hacking beyoncé and deleting all of her profile pictures” – LOLOLOLOL

“Beyoncé watching us gag and scream knowing she’s gonna release the Ivy Park Pride collection” – this might be it

“twitter: “BEYONCÉ IS COMING”
beyoncé:” – accurate

“It’s bout to get uglier than T.I wife round this b*tch if Beyoncé don’t drop tonight” – noooooo

“Beyoncé after she uploads Blue Ivy’s new single at midnight” – haaaa

“Beyoncé I swear if you launch an NFT-” – ahhhh

“BEYHIVE GET TF OUT OF HIBERNATION. BEYONCÉ IS COMING. I REPEAT. BEYONCÉ IS COMING” – UH OH

“The hive as soon as news broke of Beyoncé deleting her avi’s on her socials 😭” – no, seriously

