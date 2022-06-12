Bossip Video

Rich already has love, but is he ready for marriage and a baby carriage?

As things get serious between Rich Paul and his girlfriend Adele, E! News reports the sports agent is thinking about a daddy do-over. Rich reflected on his parenthood journey in an interview to promote his partnership with Old Spice for their new School of Swagger mentorship program. The 40-year-old hinted that he’s ready to expand his family with “more kids.”

“As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough. But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids … I’m looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad,” he revealed.

When the business mogul was a young dad, he was also busy hustling to build empires for himself and his first client, LeBron James. The father of three kept his parenting life private, only posting his oldest on rare occasions like her graduation.

“Oftentimes as you’re building a business, you’re on the go, you’re moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye. Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around and that’s the problem,” Rich shared. “You know, I have a daughter that’s a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I’m really looking forward to being an older dad.”

Rich clearly loves kids. In addition to his own family, he partnered with Old Spice and Walmart to launch a “10-year commitment to help increase graduation rates by 10 percent.”

It’s a mentorship program,” Rich said. “I think the importance of being a mentor is key. Something that I really like to do. I love to mentor and also lean in and embrace being mentored as well. We’re trying to help young men and women build that confidence and have a foundation of confidence to go out and lead the world. And I think that what Old Spice is doing with the School of Swagger and for me to be a part of the first ever graduating class of the School of Swagger is really cool.”

Adele, who sparked engagement rumors by rocking a massive stunning ring, is already a mom. The “Rumor Has It” singer had 9-year-old Angelo James with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t. It’s lovely though, isn’t it?” she teased when asked if Rich already popped the question.

Until Rich and Adele start to grow their blended family, he’s busy trying to rack up cool points with his kids.

“My kids never tell me I’m a cool dad. Their friends think I’m a cool dad, so I feel good about that. But my kids never really tell me, ‘Dad, you’re cool.’ They don’t show me that love like that, but I know it’s deep down inside,” he said.

It sounds like the beautiful couple has wedding bells and a baby bump in their future.