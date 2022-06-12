Bossip Video

One thing Russell Wilson knows how to do is bring a smile to Ciara‘s face regardless of how “lame” and “square” he may look.

The Denver Bronco’s quarterback surprised his wife as she posed for photos outside an event for Ten To One Rum in Los Angeles. Cici had no idea as she was caught off guard recording a video for the gram and her husband sneaked up behind her with a huge bouquet of flowers.

The excitement and love that exuded from the video was everything! We just love to see black love.

Russell took to IG to post his surprise and wasted no time throwing shots at former NFL linebacker, Channing Crowder, for his recent comments on Russell Wilson.

On an April episode of “The Pivot” podcast, Channing Crowder called Russell Wilson a “square” and insinuated that the Grammy-nominated musician, Ciara, had gold-digging motivations in coupling up with Wilson in 2015 following her breakup with rapper Future the year prior.

“If Russell didn’t have that bread Ciara wouldn’t be with him … You don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson. It’s a type. Everybody has a type,” Crowder said in the rant before concluding: “I love him on the field but he’s a square.”

Crowder also went on to say, “Have ya’ll seen Russell’s videos?” Crowder protested to “The Breakfast Club” hosts. “Have you seen, ‘Mr. Unlimited’?! And, this goofy s- -t he does?! I don’t know why so many people were mad at my opinion of Russell Wilson is a square and a lame. I didn’t call him an alcoholic. I didn’t call him a deadbeat dad. I didn’t call him a pedophile. I called him lame!”

Russell Wilson had one thing to say in response to Crowder’s unwelcomed comments, “Stay Squared Up my friends.”

Crowder eventually took his comments back while being a guest on “The Breakfast Club” and admitted that “Bringing up Ciara, bringing up the man’s family – I’ll take that back.”

Looks like Russell Wilson is proof that nice guys can get the last laugh too! Ladies are we still reciting “Ciara’s Prayer” because their love truly looks like it was sent from heaven.