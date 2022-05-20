Bossip Video

Ciara is known for her hit song “Body Party,” but Sports Illustrated held a celebration for the stars of their swimsuit issue and the bawwwdies were definitely partying — particularly hers!

Ciara showed up and showed out at the SI Swimsuit launch for the 2022 issue and debut of Pay With Change at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York Thursday night.

The singer, entrepreneur and philanthropist flossed her flawless physique in a black Laquan Smith cutout mini, styled by Kollin Carter.

Ciara Attended Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch With Husband Russell Wilson

Hubby Russell Wilson couldn’t keep his hands (or lips!) off his stunning wife, who is one of four cover stars for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim issue.

CiCi posed with fellow cover girls Yumi Nu and Maye Musk.

Kim Kardashian was the only one missing!

We’re loving this year’s selections!

Ciara Performed At The Sports Illustrated Swim Launch

Cici also took the stage at the event. She rocked a cowgirl inspired fit for her performance.

And we’re shooketh how she’s still a master of the matrix even after becoming a mother of three!

As you would probably expect, the event was star-studded and full of the stunning models and celebrities who graced the pages of the 2022 issue. We thought Camille Kostek really impressed in this sequined blue maxi dress that flowed on her body like water.

Kamie Crawford also looked absolutely gorgeous in all black. She’s got such a beautiful smile too.

Professional NFL And WNBA Stars Attend Sports Illustrated Swim Event

New York Giants ballers Andrew Thomas and Azeez Ojulari made an appearance at the event. Lucky guys!

New York Liberty WNBA hoop stars Michaela Onyenwere and Didi Richards posted up next to Didi’s feature in the magazine which was on display at the party.

Former cover girl Leyna Bloom, who is also featured in this year’s issue, pulled up for a photo with the gorgeous Duckie Thot who is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue rookie this year.

Hot pink was a popular choice for the event! SI Swim model Tanaye White also picked the amazing shade for her party dress.

We love to see women supporting women! Michaela Onyenwere, Ciara, Didi Richards, Camille Kostek and Ari Chambers posed for a group shot.

One of our all-time favorite curvy models, Marquita Pring celebrated in a sequined mini. She’s been on the pages of SI Swim for several consecutive years now and we ALWAYS love to see it.

Ciara and Yumi made a really stunning sandwich with SI Swim EIC MJ Day.

Orange you glad we posted this picture of SI Swimsuit model Cindy Kimberly?

We love the look back shot.

These ladies have mastered it!

We thought Duckie deserved a solo

She pairs amazingly well though, doesn’t she?

Speaking of paired sets, can we get into these gorgeous girls Kamie and Leyna with the yummiest of yams on display?

This definitely looks like an incredible party. Congratulations to all of the faces of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Which looks were your faves?