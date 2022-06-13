Bossip Video

Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star Miss Robbie Montgomery is still standing beside her son Tim Norman despite his alleged involvement in the death of her grandson, Andre Montgomery Jr.

In early June, Norman was accused of hiring a hitman to murder his nephew Andre, who also starred on the popular OWN reality TV show in 2011.

During a recent interview with Fox 2 St. Louis, Miss Robbie opened up about where her relationship stands with her son amid the contentious murder case.

“I’m going through it. My son is in trouble right now,” the sould food restaruranteur told the news station. “But I’m his mother, and I don’t know any more about it than you, I see it when everyone else sees it, but I’m there with him to support. That’s what mothers do until death do us part. ” Robbie continued, “It’s the same as a marriage. So if something happens to your kid, you have to be there because you’re their inspiration. It’s not that what he’s involved in is good or bad, I don’t know, but that’s my son and I can’t abandon him now.”

Well, they DO say a mother’s love is unconditional.

Where Are Things Now With Andre Montgomery’s Murder Case?

As BOSSIP previously reported, a man named Travell Anthony Hill recently pleaded guilty to committing the 2016 murder of the 21-year-old reality TV star. Hill admitted to fatally shooting Andre in exchange for a $5,000 payment from Tim Norman.

According to court documents, Norman allegedly also hired an exotic dancer named Terica Ellis to lure Andre to his death. Officials say Ellis and Andre dated in the past. Detectives believe Norman paid her a whopping $10,000 to lead Andre to Hill just before the shooting occurred.

To make matters even worse, Norman was allegedly hoping to cash in on a $450,000 life insurance policy he had previously taken on his nephew.

Hill faces life in prison for carrying out the vicious murder-for-hire plot. If convicted, Tim Norman will also serve life behind bars. Additionally, Norman and his insurance agent Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam could also be slammed with charges for the insurance scheme.

As for Ellis, she faces conspiracy murder charges.

Before his tragic death, Andre regularly appeared on Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, a reality TV show that documented Robbie’s booming soul food empire in St. Louis.

Andre joined the show in 2011 after he came to live with his grandmother. The aspiring rapper often appeared wearing a chicken costume in scenes, helping his grandmother to promote her bustling restaurant alongside Norman.

The wholesome show ran for five seasons on OWN.