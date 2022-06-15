‘Commit Or Quit’ Exclusive: Is This Couple’s Age Difference Too Much To Overcome?

What’s the youngest age you’d date? How about the oldest?

We’re back with another exclusive sneak preview clip for ‘Commit Or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler.’

In this all-new series, couples in crisis turn to the honorable Judge Lynn Toler for a life-altering decision to get married or break up for good in the new WE tv series, “Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler.” In the eight, one-hour episodes, eight couples are under Judge Lynn Toler’s microscope. Secrets are exposed, core issues uncovered, and those closest to them give shocking testimony. When it’s all said and done, ultimately, it’s up to the Judge to have them…Commit or Quit!

Bridgit and James battle with infidelity, finances, a 20-year age gap, and keeping secrets. Now, the elephant in the room is the size of a house, and they need Judge Toler’s help to decide whether their love is worth fighting for.

Commit Or Quit with Judge Toler – Thursday, June 16 at 10 PM ET / 9 PM CT on WeTV

