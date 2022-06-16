Bossip Video

“Beyoncé’ is coming!”

28-time Grammy award-winning singer Beyoncé is gearing up to release her new album Renaissance on July 29, and the star recently teased more about the highly anticipated project in a stunning cover story for British Vogue.

The iconic songwriter and dancer sent her devoted Bey Hive fanbase into sheer excitement with the breathtaking cover shoot, sporting a number of looks while exploring what British Vogue describes as photographer Rafael Pavarotti’s “fashion fantasia.”

“B wanted to play with fashion like never before, and as we swapped references (from the 1990s garage scene to ’80s excess), talked hair and beauty, and got to know her team, a vision of glittering retro-futurism began to take shape,” wrote British Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful.

In one photo, the mother of three dazzled in a coat embroidered with sequins and vintage jewels made from Swarovski rhinestones. Bey paired the otherwordly ensemble with gold plated statement earrings from Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

In another photo, the inimitable artist posed for the camera wearing a Harris Reed silk corset and a long train that draped down her sequined leggings as she sat on top of a giant disco ball.

Beyoncé played her new album for Edward Enninful

The photos were just as fierce, bold, and enigmatic as the star who rarely lets fans into her super-private life, but it looks like the singer made a few exceptions for Enninful, who joined the 40-year-old celeb for a sweet family Sunday dinner to hear more about her forthcoming album, and how she’s feeling “so good as a mother, an artist, and a woman.”

During their candid chat over ribs, cream corn, peas, and mashed potatoes, the Texas native explained that her elusive aurora is carefully constructed and planned to help protect her “heart,” “soil” and “sanity,” from the public eye. Perhaps in some ways, the privacy allows her to put her all into the music. Well, according to the interview, Bey’s forthcoming album might just be her “most ambitious musical project” to date.

Mrs. Carter played the entire album for Enniful and here’s how he described the forthcoming project.

“Quietly, the superstar hits play on her upcoming album. Instantly, a wall of sound hits me. Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth. I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul.”

Dance floor banger Bey is back in action and this album will serve as the Billboard award recipient’s seventh studio album as well as the highly anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade. The popular visual album broke the Billboard 200 chart at No.1 selling more than 653,000 units in the first week.

According to the Ivy Park founder, creating her next musical masterpiece was a long process filled will careful decision-making and “intent,” but all the hard work has certainly paid off now and fans are equally excited about the release.

Fans react to Beyoncé’s new album

Following the announcement on Thursday, the Bey Hive sent Twitter into a frenzy with the tweets that read, “Beyoncé’ is coming!”

One fan wrote:

“BEYONCÉ IS COMING!!!! THE QUEEN IS BACK !!!!”

While another person chimed in:

“We made it thru 6 years of (solo album) Beyhydration! Beyoncé is coming July 29!”

By the looks of her website, Bey has already given fans the option to pre-order the new album and she’s also offering up a special box set for fans.

Are you excited about Beyoncé’s Renaissance?

See the full feature in the July issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 21st June.