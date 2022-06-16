Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hotties are in for a treat as the 27-year-old rap superstar will perform a role in the STARZ hit show “P-Valley.” The raptress will guest star as a recording artist with the same name as her rap alias and second album title, “Tina Snow.”

Fans of the show may have noticed a clip of the “Savage” songstress on Sunday night’s episode after DJ Neva Scared (played by Brandon Gilpin), turns down Lil’ Murda’s (played by J. Alphonse Nicholson) offer to join him on the Dirty Dozen tour. The reason for his decline? Neva Scared is working with an artist back in Atlanta. Tina Snow aka Megan Thee Stallion can then be heard saying “run that beat back for a real b—-.” That “real b—-” is none other than the Houston Hottie herself reports an official press release.

In addition to her premium network acting debut, Thee Stallion has written a new track set to be featured on the show later this season.

Now we know that Meg, who looked absolutely stunning at the season 2 premiere walking the Pynk Carpet in a Julian Mendez Couture cut-out gown, wasn’t just there for a photo opportunity, she’s an actress, honey.

Katori Hall Spoke On Spotlighting Southern Female Rappers

Katori Hall, the show’s creator and Pulitzer Prize winner for the comedy-drama play “The Hot Wing King”, has drawn much praise across the music industry for its authentic trap music score and for the show’s commitment to continue to spotlight southern female rappers.

One of which is Atlantic Records artist Jucee Froot of Memphis Tennessee, whose song “Down In The Valley” is featured in the show’s intro scene.

In a recent interview with BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director, Janeé Bolden, the P-Valley boss said this about the show’s characters;

“I feel like our characters, even though they are fictional, people feel like they are real, they’re so relatable. The characters in the Pynk have really tattooed themselves on people’s minds and hearts.”

She’s not wrong. We recently highlighted some hilarious fan reactions to the Season 2 Premiere that show just how much of a hold that the series has on its viewers.

P-Valley Breaks Records Upon Season 2 Premiere

Following the second season of STARZ’s hit drama, the series set a new record at STARZ for having the largest over-season growth in the history of the network.

“In the Katori Hall universe there are no small roles,” said the show’s creator about the sophomore season.

Could this mean that Tina Snow could be a returning role?

Tune into P-Valley on Starz at midnight Sundays on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming, and on-demand platforms to find out.