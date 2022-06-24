Roulette must be stopped!
We’re only 3 episodes into’P-Valley‘ Season 2 and shady newbie Roulette (played by the always amazing Gail Bean) is already threatening to destroy the Pynk with her scandalous shenanigans that include breaking Uncle Clifford’s biggest rules.
One of those rules is ‘no fornicating with customers’ which she breaks multiple times in spicy scenes where she evolves into a shameless supervillain who grows more formidable by the episode.
The messy menace (and impressive pole-popper) joined Pynk rookies Big Bone (Miracle Watts), Farrah (Shamika Cotton), and Whisper (Psalms Salazar) who came in clapping up a storm, talking their isht, and upstaging Mercedes–the Pynk’s self-proclaimed HBIC.
At some point, we hope Roulette
falls off the pole into Hell is humbled which appears unlikely based on her knowledge of Big L’s secret pill operation in the Pynk.
She’s also linked to clairvoyant cake-clapper Whisper in some strange, twisted way that might make it difficult for Uncle Clifford and Mercedes to get her out of there.
Whisper & Roulette is bout to take over The Pynk 👀👏🏾 #PValley pic.twitter.com/KUYp4yEkpG
— P-Valley Updates (@Pvalleyupdates) June 19, 2022
“Oftentimes, when women come into the club, they are set up against each other,” said Showrunner/Creator Katori Hall in an interview with EW. “They are competing for attention and money at the club,” Hall says. “These two women quickly see they’re opposite, and they find that by working together, they can conquer the club and achieve their dreams.”
Oh, and then there’s the matter of the Pynk being HAUNTED by the man WHO WAS KILLED AND BURIED THERE which might take precedence over Roulette’s toxic behavior.
How do you feel about Roulette? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Roulette’s supervillainy on the flip.
Chile, Roulette bout to mess up ALL the girls money. Can’t nobody compete with the girl that’s suckin’ and f#€kin’, AND THEN she’s also a beast on the pole?! Public enemy number one! #PValley #PValleyStarz https://t.co/bYHOYF5PIN
— Queen Loany (@LoanyMariano) June 19, 2022
Roulette getting to big for her britches… we follow uncle Clifford's rules roun here! Keep it cute. #PValley #PValleyStarz pic.twitter.com/4eGJDah2yt
— EYE, Drink Wine. 🍷 (@gorgeousglamher) June 20, 2022
Roulette showing titties at the Pynk, getting high, AND sucking dick?
And she finna take Gidget’s man?
This will not end well for her #PValley #pvalleystarZ
— 🌸Goddess Hiromi🌸 (@blaaksuedepumps) June 19, 2022
Baby not Roulette suckin dick in the champagne room #PValley pic.twitter.com/Kw6JO0HraQ
— Danny_Blaze (@DannyBlaze97) June 19, 2022
Whisper and Roulette. #PValley #PValleyStarz pic.twitter.com/uAo3t4nXpy
— XavierJonte (@_LeadByXample) June 19, 2022
I don’t see things ending well for Roulette at all. Should I say RIP in advance or, cos chile… #PValley #PValleyStarz pic.twitter.com/lqwNx97NP6
— DOM CORLEØNE • 🚨 #ShadySisterWife (@domxcorleone) June 19, 2022
They never going get rid of Roulette 😂😂 now that she found out about the drug storage she got Leverage to stay play ball so they can't fire her… she gonna be the one this season #PValley
— P-Valley Updates (@Pvalleyupdates) June 20, 2022
I don’t like Roulette because she making it difficult for the other mfs to get their money by ho’ing out the club. Diamond need to come back and securitize again #PValley
— •ƒєяαℓ ҽɾɑ ժєууу• (@ImDopeSoSmokeMe) June 19, 2022
We have identified the issue of the season: Roulette. #PValley #Pvalleystarz
— #ATLBlissPresents♏️✨🦂💰 (@AtlBliss) June 19, 2022
