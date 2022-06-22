Bossip Video

Pusha-T recently revealed that he’s embarking on the second leg of his “Almost Dry” Tour, kicking off this fall.

One of the stand-out hip-hop albums of 2022 was Pusha-T’s latest offering It’s Almost Dry. The album gave us the closest thing to a Pharrell and Ye Verzuz we will probably ever get. Half the album was produced by Kanye and the other half by Pharrell and both legendary producers understood the assignment.

Upon its release, the album was a hit and just this week , NFL legend Tom Brady crowned it the best album of 2022 (in his opinion).

Pusha-T announces the second leg of the “It’s Almost Dry” tour

With a hit album comes the hit tour and Pusha-T is heading back on the road for the rest of 2022.

Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America*

Sep 04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas*

Sep 16 – Rochester, NY,

Sep 17 – Cleveland, OH*

Sep 18 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

Sep 20 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sep 22 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

Sep 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sep 25 – Queens, NY @ Rolling Loud*

Sep 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

Sep 29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Oct 01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave-Eagles Club

Oct 02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore, Minneapolis

Oct 04 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Oct 06 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Oct 08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Oct 10 – Dallas, TX @ The House Of Blues

Oct 11 – Houston, TX @ The House Of Blues

Oct 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 15 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

Oct 16 – Miami, FL

Oct 19 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Oct 20 – Washington D.C. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct 22 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island

Oct 27 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

Oct 28 – Providence, RI

Oct 29 – Boston, MA @ The House Of Blues

Oct 30 – Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Tickets go on sale this Friday.