Pusha-T recently revealed that he’s embarking on the second leg of his “Almost Dry” Tour, kicking off this fall.
One of the stand-out hip-hop albums of 2022 was Pusha-T’s latest offering It’s Almost Dry. The album gave us the closest thing to a Pharrell and Ye Verzuz we will probably ever get. Half the album was produced by Kanye and the other half by Pharrell and both legendary producers understood the assignment.
Upon its release, the album was a hit and just this week , NFL legend Tom Brady crowned it the best album of 2022 (in his opinion).
Pusha-T announces the second leg of the “It’s Almost Dry” tour
With a hit album comes the hit tour and Pusha-T is heading back on the road for the rest of 2022.
Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America*
Sep 04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas*
Sep 16 – Rochester, NY,
Sep 17 – Cleveland, OH*
Sep 18 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
Sep 20 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
Sep 22 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa
Sep 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Sep 25 – Queens, NY @ Rolling Loud*
Sep 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
Sep 29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Oct 01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave-Eagles Club
Oct 02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore, Minneapolis
Oct 04 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
Oct 06 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Oct 08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Oct 10 – Dallas, TX @ The House Of Blues
Oct 11 – Houston, TX @ The House Of Blues
Oct 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct 15 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
Oct 16 – Miami, FL
Oct 19 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Oct 20 – Washington D.C. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct 22 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island
Oct 27 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
Oct 28 – Providence, RI
Oct 29 – Boston, MA @ The House Of Blues
Oct 30 – Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Tickets go on sale this Friday.
