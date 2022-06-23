Bossip Video

Lil Tjay is reportedly in stable condition after being shot multiple times in an attempted robbery while his friends were arrested for shooting back at the attempted robber.

Yesterday news broke that New York rapper Lil Tjay was in emergency surgery after being shot outside a Chipotle in New Jersey. At the time many details were not available but authorities have been able to piece together a full picture of what transpired.

Reportedly Lil Tjay was outside the restaurant after presumed eating with his friends when a man named Mohamed Konate attempted to rob the group. Tjay was confirmed as the individual police initially found with multiple gunshot wounds, one of his other friends was also hit once while the other was unharmed. Authorities rushed Tjay to emergency surgery where he was as of our last update.

Lil Tjay Reportedly In Stable Condition, Friends Who Fired Back During Attempted Robbery Arrested

Tjay has reportedly been listed in stable condition and expected to survive despite potentially facing a long road to recovery. According to TMZ, the alleged shooter Konate has been charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder. Meanwhile, the two men who were with Tjay were surprisingly arrested for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon as authorities alleged they fired back at the shooter.