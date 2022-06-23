Bossip Video

Are you ready for ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition?’

Leading livestream shopping platform NTWRK teamed up with BET for a one-of-a-kind HBCU Letterman jacket and art print/NFT bundle in celebration of ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’s premiere on BET+.

The customizable letterman jacket and art print/NFT bundle honor the impact of HBCUs across communities with legacy, destiny, and pride showcased throughout the designs.

For each of the three art prints, there will be a corresponding NFT with the customizable letterman jacket (designed by BET) allowing anyone to add their own HBCU patch and make it their own.

Promoting community and Black Excellence in tandem with the BET Awards, the drops will be available via a special drawing (opened June 20th) on the NTWRK app for $1 + shipping on June 24th (art print/NFT bundle) and June 27th (letterman jacket).

The NTWRK x BET partnership will be featured on a special livestream shopping episode hosted by NTWRK in-studio hosts Rodney Rikai and Eutel Wallace who will give viewers a sneak peak of the House of BET.

‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ launches this upcoming Monday, June 27th, on BET+ with the first two episodes followed by a new episode every Thursday starting June 30.

Viewers can also enjoy a special sneak peek of episode one on BET linear immediately after the “BET AWARDS” 2022. In the reimagined new season, celebrities live together and join the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Texas Southern University as students.

Ray J, NeNe Leakes, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love, and Slim Thug head back to class to expand their educational horizons.

The 8-episode series explores college life through a celebrity lens while showcasing the unique cultural and academic experience of HBCUs.

Despite their respective fame and notoriety, each cast member is committed to focusing on their higher education as a personal challenge to prove it’s never too late. Enrolled alongside current Texas Southern University students, the cast will work towards completing a specialty certificate program to cross the graduation stage.