RHOA Star Nene Leaks Addresses Husband Stealing Allegations

There seems to be some confusion and Nene Leakes hopes to clear it up, kinda.

As we previously reported, Linnethia “Nene Leakes” is being sued by THE WIFE of her new boyfriend for $100,000 for what’s called “alienation of affection”. An Alienation of Affection lawsuit allows a spouse to sue a third party for wrongful acts that deprived them of the love and affection of their spouse. Malomine Sioh, the wife of Nyoni Sioh, Leakes’ new man, is alleging that after the passing of Nene’s husband Gregg in September 2021, Nene began an affair with her husband.

The couple has been very public with their relationship since he accompanied Nene as her date for her 54th birthday party back in December. Nene and Nyoni are still actively dating as the pair were just spotted together in Atlanta, Wednesday, at the Quality Control Records “Black Ball Celebration” for its CEO Pierre “P” Thomas.

Nene was giggly and upbeat while keeping it short during a quick live stream captured by DailyMail and encouraged viewers to “show each other a little more love” because “so much is going on in the world” as she seguesd into a spiel about her being an alleged “husband stealer”.

“I’m already out here a husband stealer… and this is too much. Ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands,” she states casually. She rambles on saying “there’s a lot of single people out there” before stating “nobody wants to steal anybody else’s problems honey.”

Mrs. Sioh would disagree with Nene and is doing so to the tune of $100,000. Mrs. Sioh alleges that Nene’s affair with her husband has caused her emotional distress, mental anguish, and loss of affection in her marriage, a tort that may end up costing the reality queen if her Wife-In-Law can prove it. In an interview in the summer of 2020 Nyoni described himself as “happily married with 3 children.” That doesn’t seem to be the case as of late.

Nene has had a rough couple of years with the recent passing of her husband Gregg and her very public issues with Bravo Network and Andy Cohen. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently filed a discrimination lawsuit against the network for alleged racism and creating a hostile work environment. “I was constantly being retaliated against, being blacklisted, not able to work, being silenced,” she said regarding her relationship with the network.

Looks like Mrs. Leakes could be spending a lot of time in court soon, at least she’ll have her new bae to keep her company.