After last night’s unhinged Verzuz battle, Ray J calls out Pleasure P, Sammie and Bobby V for stealing his moment.

Last night’s Verzuz between Omarion and Mario was one of the sassiest battles in a long time. We didn’t have to wait until the main event for things to get warmed up because R&B singers are apparently more combative than most would think.

The opening battle for the Verzuz was a tag team event that saw Ray J and Bobby V take on Pleasure P and Sammie. From the start, the trash-talking flew between the four from bragging about their chart-topping singles to slander over who owned their masters, so we knew it would be a long night.

Social media lit up in particular however during the drama that unfolded during Ray J’s performance of “One Wish.” Before Ray J jumped into his song, he issued a warning to everyone on stage:

“If you singing on my s### fam, it’s gon’ be a problem.”

Sammie responded by praising the song while agreeing, “I will never sing when you sing, I’m a soloist.”

Chaos ensues after Ray J’s performance gets high-jacked by Bobby V, Pleasure P, and Sammie

Of course, no one listened to Ray J and everyone sang Ray J’s song. They even did so better than him. To be fair, it seemed like Ray J was struggling with the song and his peers just wanted to help. Sammie, who just stated that he was a soloist, changed his mind and had Ray J heated as you can see in the video below and fans thought for certain that things would escalate.

After the Verzuz, Sammie hopped on social media and left a comment on a Shaderoom post saying Ray J should have never called him “Little Sammy.”

“Brandy’s brother should’ve never called me “Little Sammy”,” wrote Sammie. “Plus he spelled my name wrong. It’s SAMMIE. He knows now tho. @Verzuztv”

He also claimed that Ray J knows how to spell his name now after the dust-up last night during the Verzuz. Ray J responded to Sammie…and don’t ask us what he was trying to say, you can just read it for yourself below.

Ray J was “hanging out a lot” and wanted to go home and shower????

Okay, Ray.