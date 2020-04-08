Bobby V & Pleasure P Postpone R&Beat Battle
King Of R&WeeeeOoooWeeee Bobby V & Pleasure P Postpone Mildly Anticipated Hit Battle
By Bossip Staff
We rock with Bobby V and Pleasure P They have JAMS in their catalogs and represent a golden era in R&B. But we’re just a bit confused about their upcoming hit battle and the “everyone” who asked for it.
And we mean this with absolutely no disrespect at all but we’re just confused about Pleasure P doing the absolute most by explaining AT LENGTH why they postponed something very few people asked for in the first place.
Now, if you’re actually excited about the battle, let us know but, until then, we’ll continue cackling at the bewilderment over this R&Beat
Peep the pettiest reactions to Bobby V & Pleasure P’s R&Beat Battle on the flip.
