After yesterday’s news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade, Lizzo teamed up with Live Nation for a donation of $1 million.

Yesterday was a sad day in the United States as Roe V Wade was overturned weeks after a leaked opinion stated it would happen. If you’ve been on social media, you’ve seen the outrage, the hurt, and the anger. Protests have already started from the East coast to the West coast and resources have been spread far and wide with everyone stepping up in this sad time.

Lizzo is one of the people stepping up and raising funds for providers most impacted by the Supreme Court decision. On Twitter, she announced she would be making a major donation to Planned Parenthood with the help of Live Nation. Live Nation will match Lizzo’s donation of $500k from her upcoming tour for a total of $1 million.

Lizzo also urged her supporters to donate on her website LizzoLovesYou.com as well as sign the Bans Off My Body petition and volunteer. Lizzo will be hitting the road this fall with LATTO for her North American tour and tickets are on sale now.