The latest Verzuz battle between R&B crooners, Omarion and Mario was quite entertaining, a little ghetto and a lot of laughs. The most comical part of it all…the pre-show which included Sammie, Pleasure P., Bobby V. and Ray J.

When the two teams weren’t singing to the best of their ability they were throwing shots and shade towards each other. Everyone contributed to the chaos in some shape or form. From name calling, to comments that hit below the belt to purposely singing each other songs.

However, Ray J. in particular not only received a few roasts from his R&B brothers and users online but also from his big sis, the vocal goat herself, Brandy.

Let’s just say Ray J didn’t exactly deliver the performance fans or his sister was expecting and because of that Brandy took to Instagram to call him out. Once Ray J joined in on the fun and reposted a skit about the performance, Brandy saw it as her chance to check baby bro.

She commented saying, “Bro, Pops told me that you didn’t drink none of the tea I made for you. He also told me that you were talking all day when I specifically said NO TALKING and only drink water and the special tea I made for you at four in the freaking morning. Caught red handed!!”

She then revealed that if she “had one wish,” it would be that Ray J “would listen to his big sis sometimes, and especially for @verzuztv.”

While it seemed as though Ray J could take jokes and memes from others, big sis jokes must’ve hit differently. He quickly deleted Brandy’s comment and just like a big sibling she went back and commented again. This time saying,

“Since we deleting comments, I will comment again! Bro, Pops told me that you didn’t drink none of the tea I made for you. He also told me that you were talking all day when I specifically said NO TALKING and only drink water and the special tea I made for you at four in the freaking morning. Caught red handed!! If I had one wish,” it would be that Ray J “would listen to his big sis sometimes, and especially for @verzuztv. but I’m hot as fire Lord have mercy !!! Smh – when I get off of vocal rest, we are gonna have a serious conversation. And I’m gonna screenshot this comment in case you try and delete it again – and I will post again.

Guess that comment didn’t sit well with Ray J either because it seems as though the comment has been removed…again! True sibling rivalry at it’s best. You would think Ray J would’ve listened seeing Brandy’s nickname is “The Vocal Bible” for her incredible vocal skills after releasing her gold-selling debut album at just 15 years old in 1994. However, siblings will be siblings.

Check out last the R&B Verzuz performance of “One Wish” below, and let us know your thoughts about Ray J’s vocals in the comments.