For Your Viewing Pleasure: The Best Performances At The 2022 BET Awards

The 2022 BET Awards definitely made for a night to remember.

The show, which went down at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, was attended by the biggest names in entertainment. Not only did celebrities across all genres of music, television, and film get awarded for their hard work, but the broadcast was also jam-packed with performances.

The night began with superstar Lizzo giving us a performance of her hit song, “About Damn Time.”

Later on in the evening, Doechii had everybody in the building moving as she gave fans a performance of her track, “Persuasive.”

Plus, Ella Mai took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards stage with some of her solo hits, bringing out special guests Babyface and Roddy Ricch to perform renditions of their songs together.

After taking home her first BET Award, Latto surprised everyone by bringing out Mariah Carey for her performance of “Big Energy.”

Later, Chloë took the stage for another steamy performance that proves she really is a student of Beyoncé.

And of course, the most highly-anticipated performance of the evening came as Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, and Lil Kim took the stage to salute Diddy for his Lifetime Achievement Award.

If you missed out on the festivities last night–or if you just want to relive the fun all over again–check out the rest of the best performances from the 2022 BET Awards down below:

Kirk Franklin & Maverick City

Fireboy DML

Muni Long

Billy Porter

Chance The Rapper and Joey Badass

Givēon

GoGo Morrow

OGI