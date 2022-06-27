The 2022 BET Awards hosted by Taraji P. Henson aired live Sunday from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater and there were several style standouts.

The lady of the hour, Ms. Henson shone in a Tom Ford halter gown on the red carpet…

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

and she was joined by fellow metallic-clad ladies like Marsai Martin.

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

The 17-year-old beauty was styled by Bryon Javar and donned a spaghetti strap dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

People were aghast at how mature the style standout was and she quipped during the awards that she’s almost 18 but was “just 9” years old.

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Another beauty in metallic, sultry songstress Victoria Monét looked decadent in a chocolate Magda Butrym gown on the carpet…

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

 

rapper Dream Doll/ BET “College Hill” star Dream Doll donned Natalia Fedner…

 

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

and Summer Walker donned barely-there gold all over her baaawdy.

 

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The singer who recently announced her second pregnancy drew inspiration from jewelry designed by the people of Hmong. Her outfit was designed by Laurel Street of Laurel Street Dip.

 

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

 

You feelin’ her gold-gilded get-up?

Like the other ladies who stood out in metallics, Blac Chyna donned a spiky and sparkly dress…

 

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

and “P-Valley’s” Brandee Evans also shone in gold…

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

while Eva Marcille looked snatched in silver.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

 

Other style standouts included Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, Lakeyah, and Dess Dior.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

The ladies walked the carpet together to tease their forthcoming BET+ Docuseries “THE IMPACT ATL.”

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

 

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET

Not to be outdone, City Girls JT and Yung Miami walked the carpet hand in hand…

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

and a svelte Ari Lennox showcased her slimmy trimmy baaawdy in Nedretta Ciroglu.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

 

Lizzo donned baby hair and a custom Gucci gown…

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Chloe and Halle looked beautiful in black…

Source: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic / Getty

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

and Saucy Santana wore a green Area blazer.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The “Booty” creator posed alongside Billy Porter who wore Rick Owens and a high ponytail.

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

Other red carpet walkers included Big Freedia…

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

Jussie Smollett who promoted his directorial debut with BET+’s “B-Boy Blues”…

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

Tamar Braxton…

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

Tami Roman…

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

Coco Jones…

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Jack Harlow who showed support for his “snubbed” friend Lil Nas X

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

Muni Long who donned Carolina Herrera…

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

a black dress donning Lightskin Keisha…

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

an always elegeant KeKe Palmer..

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

Robert Cavalli clad cutie Janelle Monae…

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

 

[legs, hips and] baaawdy baring Kandi…

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

Queen Naija…

 

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

and Mary J. Blige who won the BET Her award for Good Morning Gorgeous while donning Tony Ward Couture.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

It was date night for several couples including Nyonisela Sioh and his housewives/”College Hill” honey NeNe Leakes…

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

Ray J and Princess Love…

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET

and newly remarried Ne-Yo and Crystal.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

 

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’ at the BET Awards?

 

