The 2022 BET Awards hosted by Taraji P. Henson aired live Sunday from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater and there were several style standouts.

The lady of the hour, Ms. Henson shone in a Tom Ford halter gown on the red carpet…

and she was joined by fellow metallic-clad ladies like Marsai Martin.

The 17-year-old beauty was styled by Bryon Javar and donned a spaghetti strap dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

People were aghast at how mature the style standout was and she quipped during the awards that she’s almost 18 but was “just 9” years old.

Another beauty in metallic, sultry songstress Victoria Monét looked decadent in a chocolate Magda Butrym gown on the carpet…

rapper Dream Doll/ BET “College Hill” star Dream Doll donned Natalia Fedner…

and Summer Walker donned barely-there gold all over her baaawdy.

The singer who recently announced her second pregnancy drew inspiration from jewelry designed by the people of Hmong. Her outfit was designed by Laurel Street of Laurel Street Dip.

You feelin’ her gold-gilded get-up?

Like the other ladies who stood out in metallics, Blac Chyna donned a spiky and sparkly dress…

and “P-Valley’s” Brandee Evans also shone in gold…

while Eva Marcille looked snatched in silver.

Other style standouts included Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, Lakeyah, and Dess Dior.

The ladies walked the carpet together to tease their forthcoming BET+ Docuseries “THE IMPACT ATL.”

Not to be outdone, City Girls JT and Yung Miami walked the carpet hand in hand…

and a svelte Ari Lennox showcased her slimmy trimmy baaawdy in Nedretta Ciroglu.

Lizzo donned baby hair and a custom Gucci gown…

Chloe and Halle looked beautiful in black…

and Saucy Santana wore a green Area blazer.

The “Booty” creator posed alongside Billy Porter who wore Rick Owens and a high ponytail.

Other red carpet walkers included Big Freedia…

Jussie Smollett who promoted his directorial debut with BET+’s “B-Boy Blues”…

Tamar Braxton…

Tami Roman…

Coco Jones…

Jack Harlow who showed support for his “snubbed” friend Lil Nas X…

Muni Long who donned Carolina Herrera…

a black dress donning Lightskin Keisha…

an always elegeant KeKe Palmer..

Robert Cavalli clad cutie Janelle Monae…

[legs, hips and] baaawdy baring Kandi…

Queen Naija…

and Mary J. Blige who won the BET Her award for Good Morning Gorgeous while donning Tony Ward Couture.

It was date night for several couples including Nyonisela Sioh and his housewives/”College Hill” honey NeNe Leakes…

Ray J and Princess Love…

and newly remarried Ne-Yo and Crystal.

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’ at the BET Awards?