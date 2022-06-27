Bossip Video

Atlanta’s Hip-Hop scene is seeing yet another act of senseless violence. ATL music executive/longtime manager of rapper Ludacris, Chaka Zulu, was shot Sunday night in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood.

The news was confirmed by 11 Alive which reports that the co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, was shot near Peachtree Road at around 11:35 p.m. The location was just outside of Afro-Caribbean restaurant APT 4B where Zulu often hosts events.

Two other men were also shot and all three were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims, 23-year-old Artez Benton of Scottdale, Georgia has died, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The shooting was reportedly the result of an argument and a suspect is not in custody. Authorities have not released information about Zulu’s condition or that of the other surviving victim as the investigation remains active and is ongoing. He is reportedly in stable but critical condition.

This shooting comes after rapper Trouble was fatally shot at an apartment in Conyers, Georgia during a domestic home invasion.

Zulu’s social media is currently being flooded with supportive messages. The exec’s most recent social media post featured him alongside rapper Pusha T.

Police are asking anyone with information on Sunday’s Buckhead shooting to come forward and call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. You will remain anonymous. You can also text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

This story is still developing…