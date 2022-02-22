Seen On The Scene: Usher Attends All-Star Weekend After Announcing Upcoming New Vegas Residency

Everyone knows that NBA All-Star is a celebrity-studded weekend, but we’ve got to give a little extra attention to Usher, who was probably one of the best dressed stars we saw all weekend.

Usher was photographed in Cleveland during NBA All-Star weekend after recently announcing his newest upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Last week Usher announced that he’ll be returning to Vegas for Usher – The Vegas Residency (July – October 2022 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

You can pre-order your Usher tickets HERE and they officially go on sale Friday, February 25th.

We heard nothing but good things about the last residency, so clearly his act is one not to miss.

Speaking of good things, we definitely have to give Usher a little shine for his look this weekend.

Usher stepped out in The Land wearing a Givenchy trench coat, Mike Amiri suit and Saint Laurent shoes.

With the double Usher chains… Are you feeling his get up?

Cheers to that.

Which celebs do you think showcased the best style All-Star weekend?

Who is hitting up Usher’s upcoming residency? Who went to the last one? Do you think he’ll switch things up this time around? Remember how hard he went with the Ush Bucks promoting last time? Do y’all think he’s got plans up his sleeves to promote this next residency?